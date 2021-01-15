Voice of the People, Jan. 15, 2021

One of the most pressing reasons for the founding of the NAACP was to respond to the lynching of African-Americans (mainly in the South) without punishment.

The historical facts are that many times law enforcement officials either took part, ignored or covered up these lynchings. One of the most frequent reasons for the lynchings, other than vile racism and undiluted hatred of African-Americans, was the attempt to stifle attempts to vote.

The right to vote was viewed as an outrageous attempt to declare humanity and equality, or so the racist said. Lynchings were physical and psychological and social tools to suppress the rights of African Americans who were not regarded as citizens or even human beings.

Fast forward to 2020 and 2021, and our current president joined in lock step by a clown car of apologists, grifters and nonpatriots by attempting to politically lynch votes of color.

Despite having lawfully, legally and positively used their citizenship rights to vote for President-elect Joe Biden, persons of color are being targeted for having the nerve to vote.

Our president, in a swirl of prolonged delusion, has targeted Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia as states that “he won” even though he lost those states.