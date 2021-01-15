Voice of the People, Jan. 15, 2021

Fair weather Eagles fans strike again
Much to the disdain of the South Jersey majority, I’m a Giants fan.
Our team and the whole division is bad. We had the worst division every year, and the matchups of interdivision games were epic. Not anymore.
But the fair weather fans of the Eagles strike again. Yes, Carson Wentz is playing bad. Jalen Hurts is the real deal and your future.
But to throw Wentz under the bus is so low class.
He is trying, but the offensive line has been decimated. He has no protection and can’t scramble like he used to, so in comes Hurts, he can!
The local press has fans writing in saying get rid of him, fire the coach, etc. Couple years ago, how as the best coach ever, he had Philly special, better than cheesesteaks, now he’s a bum.
The Inquirer ripped Wentz for wanting a trade. Yes, he should be supportive of next wave, but you lose your job and it’s tough. Philly, show some heart — no line, no protection, no class.
Gary Rowe
Brick Township
Voters’ rights must be preserved
This is a writing that I never envisioned would be necessary to produce. The NAACP, the oldest and largest civil rights organization in our nation, was founded over 100 years ago.
One of the most pressing reasons for the founding of the NAACP was to respond to the lynching of African-Americans (mainly in the South) without punishment.
The historical facts are that many times law enforcement officials either took part, ignored or covered up these lynchings. One of the most frequent reasons for the lynchings, other than vile racism and undiluted hatred of African-Americans, was the attempt to stifle attempts to vote.
The right to vote was viewed as an outrageous attempt to declare humanity and equality, or so the racist said. Lynchings were physical and psychological and social tools to suppress the rights of African Americans who were not regarded as citizens or even human beings.
Fast forward to 2020 and 2021, and our current president joined in lock step by a clown car of apologists, grifters and nonpatriots by attempting to politically lynch votes of color.
Despite having lawfully, legally and positively used their citizenship rights to vote for President-elect Joe Biden, persons of color are being targeted for having the nerve to vote.
Our president, in a swirl of prolonged delusion, has targeted Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia as states that “he won” even though he lost those states.
The loss of the above states has been supported by state audits, numerous recounts and numerous court cases.
A closer look at the state challenges to the presidential election shows that the counties targeted by our president’s legal outrage have large numbers if not a majority of African American votes. The truth is that this President, as he has done since the “birther lie,” is appealing to racism, hatred and prejudice.
The sad part of this sordid event in our nation’s story is that our president, the most powerful individual in the world, is fanning the flames of this toxic blaze.
To add insult to injury, we watch in sorrow, disbelief and amazement that large numbers of our elected leaders follow in the folly, blinded by ambition covered by the threat of a primary election.
The NAACP on the national, state and local levels are adamantly committed to protecting voters rights fighting voter suppression and advocating for expanded civic participants.
That is why we support Senator Nia Gill’s bill 599, which sets up early voting provisions in New Jersey.
We also support other legislation that will enable more New Jersey residents to legally cast their votes for candidates of their choice. Now is the time to overcome the ghosts of our past.
Kaleem Shabazz
Atlantic City
President, Atlantic City branch of the NAACP