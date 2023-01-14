Voice of the People, Jan. 14, 2023

PBS Holocaust documentary detailed American failure

At a time when antisemitism and hatred are at record levels in the United States, Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s recent opinion piece, “Filmmaker tries to vilify America, which ended the Holocaust,” argues that the documentary “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” which accurately details America’s failure to do more during the Holocaust including helping refugees, is somehow an attempt to vilify the country or rewrite history. This is a false claim that must be debunked. Examining history allows us to learn from our mistakes so that we don’t repeat them.

There is no question that the U.S. is to be celebrated for its role in World War II. America can and should be celebrated for those things that have contributed to its exceptionalism, but it is also vitally important that we learn from our faults throughout history in order to not repeat them. We can all love this country, while acknowledging its faults and struggles. We can all be proud of the good this country and its people have accomplished, while acknowledging the bad this country and its people have also taken part in. Declaring the truth about history to be an attack against the United States only further divides a country that should be united. All politicians in this country must seek to unite using truth instead of dividing using emotions and misinformation.

How much greater would the U.S. legacy of World War II be if Black Americans, who fought in World War II, came home to the same opportunities as the white GI’s who were offered houses in suburban communities; or if Jewish people fleeing German atrocities were not denied entry in the United States; or if Japanese Americans were not placed in internment camps throughout the war? These real events are just as much a part of our history as D-Day and the liberation of concentration camps throughout Europe.

In 2021 the U.S. had the highest rates of antisemitic incidents since ADL, for which I am regional director of ADL Philadelphia, has been tracking this information since 1979. Unfortunately, this elevated level of antisemitic incidents continued in 2022. We must accept and learn from historical facts, so that we do not repeat them, which is exactly what Ken Burns and his producers have succeeded in doing with this remarkable assessment of our country’s failures in responding to the greatest genocide in history, the death of 6 million Jews and millions of others in the Holocaust.

Andrew Goretsky

Lafayette Hill, Pa.