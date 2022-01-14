Voice of the People, Jan. 14, 2022

School may have right to locate in Galloway

The recent Press editorial, “Alternative school plan deserves calm consideration,” show a lack of understanding of how the zoning process works.

Government is based on the rule of law. If the school was proposed in a zone where it is permitted, if no site plan changes are proposed and if in fact it received a letter of compliance from the zoning officer, it then becomes a “by right” application.

Considerations such as who will be attending the school, or how the school operates in Millville, or how it affects the nearby commercial zone are not legitimate items for a board to review. There is nothing in zoning law that requires a review by the police department.

This has been well established by case law. Galloway Township should follow these principles of law and not submit to ill-founded hysteria.

Richard Levitt

Northfield

