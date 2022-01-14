Voice of the People, Jan. 14, 2022

School may have right to locate in Galloway
The recent Press editorial, “Alternative school plan deserves calm consideration,” show a lack of understanding of how the zoning process works.
Government is based on the rule of law. If the school was proposed in a zone where it is permitted, if no site plan changes are proposed and if in fact it received a letter of compliance from the zoning officer, it then becomes a “by right” application.
Considerations such as who will be attending the school, or how the school operates in Millville, or how it affects the nearby commercial zone are not legitimate items for a board to review. There is nothing in zoning law that requires a review by the police department.
This has been well established by case law. Galloway Township should follow these principles of law and not submit to ill-founded hysteria.
Richard Levitt
Northfield
Problems with Galloway alternative school plan
Regarding the plan to put an alternative education school in Galloway Township, the company wanting to locate this school on Jimmie Leeds Road did not follow the proper procedures for this type of building. It seems that what did take place was a very back-door process, without the essential people being involved — including the police chief. This announcement took everybody by surprise — except those who tried to push this through underhandedly.
This location is next to a small shopping plaza and there is a housing development directly behind it. I would be very concerned if this school was going to be in my back yard or anywhere near it.
Since the majority of the students are from Atlantic City and the rest from Pleasantville, why can’t this school be located in Atlantic City? You can’t tell me that there are no suitable empty buildings in Atlantic City that could house this school. Why bus them all over to a business/residential section of Galloway when they should be able to stay in their own district?
Kathy Joyce
Galloway Township