Voice of the People, Jan. 14, 2021

Church safer than dining out
Regarding the recent letter “God prefers staying home”:
The writer of this letter claims that people who go to church “endanger” themselves and others, and that they should stay home. The writer apparently hasn’t been in a church during this pandemic, because I can tell you that they’re very safe.
When you walk into a church for Mass, the first thing you notice is that there is hand sanitizer instead of holy water. (In some churches there is a dispenser of holy water rather than the traditional bowl as well as hand sanitizer.)
Then you see that everyone is wearing either a mask or a face shield (which everyone is required to wear) except for the priest, who is more than 6 feet away from everyone and so doesn’t put anyone in danger. Also, every other pew is blocked off, and in some parishes, the ushers will seat everyone in socially distant spots.
The only time that the parishioners are allowed to remove their masks is when they receive Holy Communion, in which case the priest and/or Eucharistic ministers are wearing them and have sanitized their hands, and everyone in the communion line is 6 feet away from everyone else, so nobody is in danger. The church that I usually go to, St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, has all the pews sprayed with disinfectant after each Mass. In fact, not a single St. Gianna’s parishioner has had COVID from going to Mass since churches were allowed to reopen. I would say it’s safer to go to church than attend a restaurant.
Philip Palomeque
Ocean City
Democrat disaster
The $2,000 checks President Trump supported and the House passed did not get by the Republican Senate, a form of political suicide for the latter; i.e., disgruntled Georgia voters who hold the key as to who controls the Senate, are not going to vote for Republicans who denied them a big check they were counting on.
If the Senate comes under full control of the Democrats, rendering total political control to the Democrats and nobody to stand in their way for legislation that will totally change the character of America (i.e., a packed Supreme Court, two additional states D.C. and Puerto Rico), giving Democrats four more senators, eliminating the filibuster and numerous other roadblocks that stand in their way to total and permanent Democrat power, what we used to know as a dictatorship.
Only the intellectually blind would fail to see what a disaster lies just ahead of us.
Tony De Angelis
Villas
Van Drew not fearless
As a former supporter of Rep. Jeff Van Drew, I am disturbed by his recent actions. I believed him to be independent and fearless of party or political pressure, often working with the opposition to get things done. When he refused to back the impeachment of President Trump (certainly his right), and caved under the pressure from the Democrats by switching parties and pledging his undying loyalty to the president, I was alarmed, this did not seem to be the man I had voted for.
Subsequent to his winning reelection and Trump losing, I thought he might revert to his former ideals. Sadly, when I saw his name on the list of Republicans who had signed onto the Texas lawsuit, which I feel was an attack on democracy, I realized he is no longer fearless. It would be wise for South Jersey voters to watch over the next two years to determine who is their representative, Jeff Van Drew or Donald Trump.
Harry Baszner
Absecon