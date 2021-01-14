Voice of the People, Jan. 14, 2021

Church safer than dining out

Regarding the recent letter “God prefers staying home”:

The writer of this letter claims that people who go to church “endanger” themselves and others, and that they should stay home. The writer apparently hasn’t been in a church during this pandemic, because I can tell you that they’re very safe.

When you walk into a church for Mass, the first thing you notice is that there is hand sanitizer instead of holy water. (In some churches there is a dispenser of holy water rather than the traditional bowl as well as hand sanitizer.)

Then you see that everyone is wearing either a mask or a face shield (which everyone is required to wear) except for the priest, who is more than 6 feet away from everyone and so doesn’t put anyone in danger. Also, every other pew is blocked off, and in some parishes, the ushers will seat everyone in socially distant spots.