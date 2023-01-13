Voice of the People, Jan. 13, 2023

Bedbugs a problem for seniors in A.C.

Why are seniors in Atlantic City townhouses living in bedbug-infested filth? These places house seniors and people with disabilities. The bedbugs are running in the elevators and in the community room so bad that it has to be shut down.

My mother lives next to a repeat bedbug offender. This is now the second time that my 81 year old mother has to bag up all of her belongings and vacate an apartment that she has to continue to pay rent for.

Management and the city housing department don’t seem to think this is a problem. What rights do tenants have?

It’s unfair that they have to live in these conditions, be inconvenienced, humiliated and not reimbursed for relocation expenses and hardship. Something needs to be done now.

Wendy Smith

Mays Landing