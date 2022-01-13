Voice of the People, Jan. 13, 2022

No free drug needles in residence, tourist areas

Free needles for drug addicts? Is this the way to help them? The AIDS Alliance says halting the free needle program will harm public health. On the surface free needles make sense.

However, since they don’t offer free heroin, how do addicts get the money to buy their drugs? It is usually by committing crimes, burglary, armed robbery, even violence if desperate enough. And that harms innocent people who become victims of the addicted.

If we are going to offer free needles, let’s keep the facility away from residential and tourist areas. Let’s keep all members of the public safe.

Robert Fleisher

Atlantic City

Nation distant from God becoming less blessed

I’ve been around for a long time, God having granted me a long life. I’ve had a lot of time to observe life down through the years and learn. I’m wondering if others are seeing what I’m seeing.