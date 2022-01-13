Voice of the People, Jan. 13, 2022

No free drug needles in residence, tourist areas
Free needles for drug addicts? Is this the way to help them? The AIDS Alliance says halting the free needle program will harm public health. On the surface free needles make sense.
However, since they don’t offer free heroin, how do addicts get the money to buy their drugs? It is usually by committing crimes, burglary, armed robbery, even violence if desperate enough. And that harms innocent people who become victims of the addicted.
If we are going to offer free needles, let’s keep the facility away from residential and tourist areas. Let’s keep all members of the public safe.
Robert Fleisher
Atlantic City
Nation distant from God becoming less blessed
I’ve been around for a long time, God having granted me a long life. I’ve had a lot of time to observe life down through the years and learn. I’m wondering if others are seeing what I’m seeing.
The further we get from God, and we are with each passing year, the further downhill the nation goes. Note all the lying, cheating, greed and overall immorality in violation of Psalm 33:12, which says: “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” Since fewer and fewer of us, apparently, believe in God, we as a nation are becoming less and less blessed.
I’m no expert on the Bible, but isn’t it amazing how predictive the pronouncements set forth in the Bible can be.
Donald R. Ackermann
Barnegat
O.C. School Board case more than resignation
Regarding the recent letter, “O.C. school board resigned in protest”:
Suzanne Morgan conveniently forgets to mention that she was already voted out of office. Rightfully so. She is a member of a group of people who have been right hand henchmen to the past superintendent, carrying out a negative program against certain teachers at the school. She was not so positive towards parents in the midst of the COVID-19 shutdown.
I was hoping that all the incumbents would have been voted out and we could look forward to a more positive school board. She does not mention that there are possible ethics charges against her for unprofessional behavior.
Eleanor Parker
Ocean City