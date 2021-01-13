Voice of the People, Jan. 13, 2021

Subsequent to his winning reelection and Trump losing, I thought he might revert to his former ideals. Sadly, when I saw his name on the list of Republicans who had signed onto the Texas lawsuit, which I feel was an attack on democracy, I realized he is no longer fearless. It would be wise for South Jersey voters to watch over the next two years to determine who is their representative, Jeff Van Drew or Donald Trump.

Harry Baszner

Absecon

Must align with God

Presently, we’re living in a “world of darkness,” filled with violence, hatred, vengeance and destruction of lives. But there is light in the darkness. No matter what religion you are, it seems that we’ve put God out of our lives and pushed him to the sidelines. I see the world’s direction is going backward instead of going forward. You might say to yourself, what am I, some holy roller with all the answers?

Well, the answer is no. I’m just an ordinary guy who doesn’t like the future he sees ahead. But there is a simple answer. We have to reach into our hearts and admit that we need God in our lives and I’ll tell you why. God’s name is power, he is the way maker, the miracle worker and the promise keeper, and all we have to do is surrender to his will and pray, because he is listening to us.