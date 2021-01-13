Voice of the People, Jan. 13, 2021

N.J. doomed to be blue
We’ve all heard the stories of liberals moving from blue states to red states because they are fleeing the terrible conditions and taxes and other far left management of their states. The problem is when they come, they bring their liberal left wing ideas and thinking with them much to the chagrin of the conservative citizens in red states.
So I thought, why not invite a lot of conservatives from red states to move to New Jersey if for no other reason than to turn the state purple then red. Well, I really had not thought that idea through because some of the responses and comments I got from the people I contacted were rather unkind, with some downright brutal. So unless a miracle happens, and I have not seen or heard of any this year, N.J. is doomed to be a blue state forever.
Would I like to leave N.J., sure; but like most conservatives in N.J., either we cannot move or do not have the wherewithal to pick up and leave. It really is an enigma wrapped up in a puzzle. Texas is my state of choice.
Jimmie Hollis
Millville
Hope Murphy joins Biden in Washington
There is only one possible chance for the citizens of New Jersey to see Gov. Murphy leave early.
Everyone should pray that President Joe Biden offers him a job in Washington that his ego won’t allow him to refuse. Sure the USA would be strapped with him, but we’d only have to support 1/50th of his stupidity instead of 100%.
Let President Biden and the rest of the thieves in D.C. deal with him.
Bud Hughes
North Wildwood
Simulus pork downplayed
I agree with the recent article, “Stimulus laden with pork,” from what President Trump said about the amount of billions going everywhere but back to Americans who really need it. Whether you agree with Trump or not, if those numbers are true, why is that type of information not at the top of the media’s news? Is that because mainstream media controls what the general public reads and sees?
Joseph Hughes
Pittsgrove Township
Church safer than dining out
Regarding the recent letter, “God prefers staying home”:
The writer of this letter claims that people who go to church “endanger” themselves and others, and that they should stay home. The writer apparently hasn’t been in a church during this pandemic, because I can tell you that they’re very safe.
When you walk into a church for Mass, the first thing you notice is that there is hand sanitizer instead of holy water. (In some churches there is a dispenser of holy water rather than the traditional bowl as well as hand sanitizer.)
Then you see that everyone is wearing either a mask or a face shield (which everyone is required to wear) except for the priest, who is more than 6 feet away from everyone and so doesn’t put anyone in danger.
Also, every other pew is blocked off and in some parishes, the ushers will seat everyone in socially distant spots. The only time that the parishioners are allowed to remove their masks is when they receive Holy Communion, in which case the priest and/or Eucharistic ministers are wearing them and have sanitized their hands, and everyone in the communion line is 6 feet away from everyone else, so nobody is in danger.
The church that I usually go to, St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, has all the pews sprayed with disinfectant after each mass. In fact, not a single St. Gianna’s parishioner has had COVID from going to Mass since churches were allowed to reopen. I would say it’s safer to go to church than attend a restaurant.
Philip Palomeque
Ocean City
Democrat dictatorship disaster
The $2,000 checks President Trump supported and the House passed did not get by the Republican Senate, a form of political suicide for the latter; i.e., disgruntled Georgia voters who hold the key as to who controls the Senate, are not going to vote for Republicans who denied them a big check they were counting on.
If the Senate comes under full control of the Democrats, rendering total political control to the Democrats and nobody to stand in their way for legislation that will totally change the character of America (i.e., a packed Supreme Court, two additional states D.C. and Puerto Rico) giving Democrats four more Senators, eliminating the filibuster, and numerous other roadblocks that stand in their way to total and permanent Democrat power, what we used to know as a dictatorship.
Only the intellectually blind would fail to see what a disaster lies just ahead of us.
Tony De Angelis
Villas
USPS slow priority
I spent $24 to mail a 3-day Priority box to Florida on Dec 11 and 15 days later it was in Teeterboro, N.J., about 1 1/2 hours away. Never again, USPS!
Sean MaGrann
Galloway Township
Van Drew not fearless
As a former supporter of Rep. Jeff Van Drew I am disturbed by his recent actions. I believed him to be independent and fearless of party or political pressure, often working with the opposition to get things done. When he refused to back the impeachment of President Trump (certainly his right), and caved under the pressure from the Democrats by switching parties and pledging his undying loyalty to the president I was alarmed, this did not seem to be the man I had voted for.
Subsequent to his winning reelection and Trump losing, I thought he might revert to his former ideals. Sadly, when I saw his name on the list of Republicans who had signed onto the Texas lawsuit, which I feel was an attack on democracy, I realized he is no longer fearless. It would be wise for South Jersey voters to watch over the next two years to determine who is their representative, Jeff Van Drew or Donald Trump.
Harry Baszner
Absecon
Must align with God
Presently, we’re living in a “world of darkness,” filled with violence, hatred, vengeance and destruction of lives. But there is light in the darkness. No matter what religion you are, it seems that we’ve put God out of our lives and pushed him to the sidelines. I see the world’s direction is going backward instead of going forward. You might say to yourself, what am I, some holy roller with all the answers?
Well, the answer is no. I’m just an ordinary guy who doesn’t like the future he sees ahead. But there is a simple answer. We have to reach into our hearts and admit that we need God in our lives and I’ll tell you why. God’s name is power, he is the way maker, the miracle worker and the promise keeper, and all we have to do is surrender to his will and pray, because he is listening to us.
So in closing, if we do everything to get along with each other and it’s our very best, then God will do the rest.
Joseph Geralis
Egg Harbor Township
Young GOP irresponsible
The recent article and photo of the illegal gathering of the New York Young Republican Club in Jersey City, without masks or social distancing, cannot be defended or justified. It is a disgrace to the American people, especially those who are in the hospital with the COVID virus, those who have lost loved ones, and the GOP. There is a total lack of Christian values, a lack of respect, a lack of integrity, ethics and morals. It basically shows arrogance and an attitude of we don’t care or give a damn about anyone except what’s good for me. The same holds also for the Florida congressman and the president of the club. You may not like Gov. Phil Murphy, but you have to agree with his response.
This type of attitude only gives the GOP a black eye, and voters will not forget. Perhaps the time has come for the GOP leadership to clean house. The future of America and the GOP cannot be left to those who are self-serving and irresponsible.
Ken Schorr
Manahawkin
Burning partisan heretics now
I had almost believed, or at least had hoped, that as the obvious mythology of revealed religion waned and evaporated, it would be replaced by rational thought and an absence of absurd certainties. That, unfortunately, is not what is taking place today.
Politics has apparently absorbed the fervor of religion and the left now assumes an absolute infallibility. So we see prominent far-left Democrats actually promoting political inquisitions that are based on an unquestioned certitude, on quasi-moral religious positions at their core. You are not only in error if you disagree with them, you are morally beyond the pale, a heretic. You should be shunned and reviled.
They are after our modern-day Giordano Brunos once again. They are hysterical and ruthless, mentally unbalanced, smug and exceedingly dangerous. They are lighting up center square fires in their minds. The auto da fe is back.
Euripides was right. The irrational is always with us. You can chase it out of the city but you can’t abolish it, and in the end, sooner or later, you have to learn to live with it, difficult as that may be.
Vincent Torlini
Atlantic City