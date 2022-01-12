Voice of the People, Jan. 12, 2022

Casino computer glitch
blocks earned perks
An Atlantic City casino I patronize does not fulfill its commitments. I have signed a contract with it allowing them to monitor my play, while the casino stated it would in return offer slot bonuses, rooms, concerts and meals. This is not true. I have obtained 40,000-plus in tier points and was removed from all perks because of a computer glitch. I was also told that until the glitch in fixed in four to six weeks, I would not receive any perks.
They also have a discriminatory/bias clause. In order to become “extreme,” which is their top card players, you must be appointed. Who appoints you? How is this select group determined?
The casino should not penalize its patrons for computer glitches, nor allow for any type of discrimination. I hope it responds to the discrepancies with its established rules. If this can happen to me, I can only imagine how many others are having similar issues.
Kathleen Frye
Atlantic City
Vaccine mandate lawsuit
wastes taxpayer dollars
Regarding the recent story, “Senate Republicans sue over new vaccine rules for Statehouse access”:
The next time you overhear someone asking what happens to my tax dollars, refer them to state Sen. Vince Polistina. The Senate Republicans are suing the state over requirements to show proof of vaccination or a negative test before one can access the Statehouse.
Wah! Wah! Wah! Boo hoo! They have to get vaccinated and reach in your pocket and pull out a piece of paper! They never have any trouble reaching in my pockets for money and this ridiculous and likely costly lawsuit is just further proof.
Maybe they should take some more of my money and take a vacation, or political junket, to Europe and try to get home without proof. They would be held in contempt there, just like I now hold them.
Frances Worrell
Ocean City