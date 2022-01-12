Voice of the People, Jan. 12, 2022

Casino computer glitch

blocks earned perks

An Atlantic City casino I patronize does not fulfill its commitments. I have signed a contract with it allowing them to monitor my play, while the casino stated it would in return offer slot bonuses, rooms, concerts and meals. This is not true. I have obtained 40,000-plus in tier points and was removed from all perks because of a computer glitch. I was also told that until the glitch in fixed in four to six weeks, I would not receive any perks.

They also have a discriminatory/bias clause. In order to become “extreme,” which is their top card players, you must be appointed. Who appoints you? How is this select group determined?

The casino should not penalize its patrons for computer glitches, nor allow for any type of discrimination. I hope it responds to the discrepancies with its established rules. If this can happen to me, I can only imagine how many others are having similar issues.

Kathleen Frye

Atlantic City

Vaccine mandate lawsuit

wastes taxpayer dollars