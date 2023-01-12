Voice of the People, Jan. 12, 2022

Grocers didn’t survive A.C. crime and decay

It’s sad that the crime element in Atlantic City prevents the law abiding citizens from living in a safe environment. When I used to live in A.C. years ago there was a Pantry Pride where the public safety building is now, and an Acme on Atlantic Avenue between Georgia and Mississippi avenues. A Food Fair just off the White Horse Pike near the water tower.

One thing they all have in common is they closed up as neighborhoods fell into decay and crime went up. Even for Renaissance Plaza, where I haven’t been in years, it’s too far into no man’s land and I don’t own an armored personnel carrier that I’d need to travel in A.C. these days.

Remember in the movie “Star Wars” how Ben Kenobi described the Mos Eisley Spaceport: “You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.”

Marty Small is now mayor of one of the growing list of Democratic cities in deep decay. Others mayors include Lori Lightfoot in Chicago, Eric Adams in NYC, the mayors of San Francisco and Los Angeles, and Mayor Jim Kenney of Philadelphia, who let their cities become urban battlefields. They wait for President Biden to bail them out with federal funds. I guess ShopRite finally smelled the decay and backed out.

Peter A. Manic

Margate