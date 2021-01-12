Voice of the People, Jan. 12, 2021

Wasted aid must be repaid

Just how dumb does Congress think the American people are? Our lawmakers have shut down the nation for almost a year and now they have the nerve to give the people $600 as fair compensation. Anyone who voted yes to this bill should be run out of office. This bill sends billions around the world to foreign nations and supports a lot of nitwit causes. The people at some point will have to repay this money. We are being led by morons. This Congress should be recalled.

Stephen Kruger

Brigantine

Bias against Trump good

Regarding the recent letter, “Quit using biased AP”:

Yes, the Associated Press, CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, the Washington Post along with ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS and even other letter writers are all biased against President Trump. And so am I. We are all biased against a president who we think lies to the American people on a daily basis, who pardons violent criminals, who placed incompetent men and women in charge of many of the nation’s most important agencies and Cabinet positions.