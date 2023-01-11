Voice of the People, Jan. 11 2023

More tax increases expected in Upper

The Covid 19 pandemic was hard for all of us, but our Township Committee found a way to raise taxes anyway. This year with the highest inflation in decades, again it raises taxes, a heart stopping 15%.

Follow the tracks in the snow and you will see a blizzard of new taxes coming in 2023. We’ve been asking questions for months but receive no answers.

Five questions everyone should consider: One, we read conflicting articles about the size of the old B.L. England plant. Is it 350 or 1,000 acres? (Size matters when paying taxes). Two, since being designated an area in need of redevelopment, are the owners of the property receiving a tax break?

Three, how much of taxpayers’ money was spent this year on unfruitful litigations? Four, at about $20,000 a year for each township vehicle being taken home by an employee, how many employees take home a vehicle or receive free gas or electric?

What a perk, this on top of salaries, insurance and pensions.

Five, are residents financially prepared for the 2023 tax increase that is coming? Well folks, put on your winter coats, grab you shovels and rubber boots because the snow storm is coming.

One final question. Have the lights come on for you?

Now watch for elected officials to decide it’s time for revaluation of properties, to justify the slush that they created.

Bob DiIorio

Seaville

Details needed on failed ShopRite plan in A.C.

The failed plan to build a ShopRite in Atlantic City after all the praise, confetti and shovel digging deserves a closer look. ShopRite wanted a half a million a year from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for protection from theft, I assume. What exactly happened there? A lot of residents were greatly disappointed.

Terence O’Neill

Wildwood