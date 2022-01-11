Voice of the People, Jan. 11, 2022

Pandemic hysteria hides economic ills

Now it’s omicron time, as society continues to be divided.

So do we wear a mask, use bleach, get vaccinated. These are your choices, not government.

The media and political leaders whip up the hysteria. It’s to hide what is actually going on with central banks and our political leaders. The corporate and private debt is unsustainable. The debt levels can never be paid off, it’s a mathematical impossibility. All economic failures and crises from now on can be blamed on a virus, not the people who created the economic corruption in the first place.

Can we do anything to reclaim our lives, our prosperity and hope or will we simply believe whatever we are told and obey whatever we are told to do to our demise?

Gary Collamer

Galloway Township

Negotiated drug prices help seniors, taxpayers

Regarding the recent column by Terry Wilcox, “AARP conflict of interest on drug pricing legislation could hurt seniors”: