Voice of the People, Jan. 11, 2022

Pandemic hysteria hides economic ills
Now it’s omicron time, as society continues to be divided.
So do we wear a mask, use bleach, get vaccinated. These are your choices, not government.
The media and political leaders whip up the hysteria. It’s to hide what is actually going on with central banks and our political leaders. The corporate and private debt is unsustainable. The debt levels can never be paid off, it’s a mathematical impossibility. All economic failures and crises from now on can be blamed on a virus, not the people who created the economic corruption in the first place.
Can we do anything to reclaim our lives, our prosperity and hope or will we simply believe whatever we are told and obey whatever we are told to do to our demise?
Gary Collamer
Galloway Township
Negotiated drug prices help seniors, taxpayers
Regarding the recent column by Terry Wilcox, “AARP conflict of interest on drug pricing legislation could hurt seniors”:
To me, AARP senior vice president of campaigns, this op-ed reads like all the other opinions that Big Pharma and its enablers recycle. If anyone has a conflict, it is astroturf groups like Patients Rising, claiming to speak for patients but cozying up to Big Pharma.
For decades, millions of seniors across the country have been forced to pay the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs. Many older Americans must decide between life-saving medications or paying for other necessities, such as rent or food.
Congress moved one step closer to solving this issue when the House passed the Build Back Better Act, which would finally allow Medicare to negotiate the prices it pays for some prescription drugs. In every other market, buyers and sellers negotiate, and bigger buyers use their buying power to get what amounts to a bulk discount. But Big Pharma has had its handcuffs on Medicare for well over a decade and that must change.
Blocking change hurts seniors, everyone who pays into health insurance, and taxpayers — since we all bear the costs of today’s out-of-control drug prices through higher premiums, cost-sharing and taxes.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says reform would result in one less new drug out of hundreds over the next decade; meanwhile, millions of seniors would have more affordable access. Medicines only work if patients can afford them.
John Hishta
Springfield, Va.