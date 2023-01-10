Voice of the People, Jan. 10, 2023

Vaccine company actions are beyond criticism

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who seems to be making a play for United States president, is gaining applause from his constituents by criticizing mistreatment with COVID-19 vaccines. Why does he not confine himself to his own merits rather than blaming something that may have not been perfect but was better than the alternative. I am not of the Democratic persuasion, but seems to me DeSantis is trying to gain recognition.

Nothing is perfect, but to blame drug companies who I believe attempted to calm a tumultuous situation has no credibility in my opinion. Just think of the alternative if these providers had not come to the front with all their knowledge the best they could? He is asking for a full investigation of these companies.

Our country would be in dire straits if the COVID-19 vaccines were not introduced.

Dolores M. Hall

Pittsgrove

Entirely against A.C. council, mayor, police

We have politicians in New Jersey that have been giving a free pass to criminals to come to places like Atlantic City, by not allowing the State Police to pull individuals over for suspicious activities or driving with no lights, or no bumpers.

We have a City Council and mayor who I believe have failed the people of Atlantic City and not just when it comes to crime, but the conditions of city roads as well. What does the City Council do? Nothing but talk, I think.

I believe the council, the mayor and police chief send police in public relations to pay lip service to the public how they are going to address crime while it increases.

To me, they are idiots in jobs that don’t have a clue. They should resign.

David Barsky

Atlantic City