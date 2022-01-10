 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the People, Jan. 10, 2022
0 Comments

Voice of the People, Jan. 10, 2022

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Public workers in fraud not held accountable

Well-covered by the newspaper in the summer of 2017, a fraud scheme was uncovered, perpetrated primarily by New Jersey public employees, costing the residents of New Jersey over $50 million.

To date, many of the big fish have been identified, arrested and federally charged. Some have even pleaded guilty and been sentenced.

But what about the police officers, firefighters, teachers and state/city workers who submitted these fraudulent claims, who also benefited financially from this fraud? The statute of limitation clock is ticking. Will they ever be held accountable?

John Thomas

Absecon

Infrastructure law promotes grid failures

The infrastructure package looks great until you really examine the ramifications.

Eliminate fossil fuel usage? OK, the electrical power grids of this country now have rolling blackouts when electrical demand is high.

Replace all fossil fuel burning vehicles with electrical vehicles that have to plug into the power grid. Then, let’s replace the home heating units in buildings and homes with electrical heating and plug those into the power grids. And then address those homes and restaurants cooking with gas.

But at this time we have nearly 70 percent of the electrical generating plants running on fossil fuels. How is this massive amount of electrical power going to be produced to meet these demands?

Frank Priolo

Hammonton

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News