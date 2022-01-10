Voice of the People, Jan. 10, 2022

Public workers in fraud not held accountable
Well-covered by the newspaper in the summer of 2017, a fraud scheme was uncovered, perpetrated primarily by New Jersey public employees, costing the residents of New Jersey over $50 million.
To date, many of the big fish have been identified, arrested and federally charged. Some have even pleaded guilty and been sentenced.
But what about the police officers, firefighters, teachers and state/city workers who submitted these fraudulent claims, who also benefited financially from this fraud? The statute of limitation clock is ticking. Will they ever be held accountable?
John Thomas
Absecon
Infrastructure law promotes grid failures
The infrastructure package looks great until you really examine the ramifications.
Eliminate fossil fuel usage? OK, the electrical power grids of this country now have rolling blackouts when electrical demand is high.
Replace all fossil fuel burning vehicles with electrical vehicles that have to plug into the power grid. Then, let’s replace the home heating units in buildings and homes with electrical heating and plug those into the power grids. And then address those homes and restaurants cooking with gas.