Voice of the People, Jan. 10, 2022

Public workers in fraud not held accountable

Well-covered by the newspaper in the summer of 2017, a fraud scheme was uncovered, perpetrated primarily by New Jersey public employees, costing the residents of New Jersey over $50 million.

To date, many of the big fish have been identified, arrested and federally charged. Some have even pleaded guilty and been sentenced.

But what about the police officers, firefighters, teachers and state/city workers who submitted these fraudulent claims, who also benefited financially from this fraud? The statute of limitation clock is ticking. Will they ever be held accountable?

John Thomas

Absecon

Infrastructure law promotes grid failures

The infrastructure package looks great until you really examine the ramifications.

Eliminate fossil fuel usage? OK, the electrical power grids of this country now have rolling blackouts when electrical demand is high.