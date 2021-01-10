Voice of the People, Jan. 10, 2021

Deleting terms such as “reasonably believes” or “reasonably necessary” from this policy language is contrary to the law and ignores the fact that things are not always as they appear and assumes that human beings — police officers — will 1) immediately have all the information necessary to make a decision and 2) have the mental capacity under stress to make the correct decision.

The terms “reasonably believes” or “reasonably necessary” flow from the Supreme Court of the United States and the seminal decision of Graham v. Connor. The court recognized that officers need to make split-second, life-or-death decisions that are not capable of precise definition or mechanical application, and those decisions are to be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene and not with the benefit of hindsight. The objective reasonableness standard accepts the reality that officers must make the best call they can with whatever information is available to them, and sometimes that call will turn out to be wrong.