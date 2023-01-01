Voice of the People, Jan. 1, 2023

Holocaust documentary shows collective past

Regarding the recent column by Rep. Jeff Van Drew, “Filmmaker disparages Holocaust-ending America”:

Ken Burns, among directors of the documentary “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” supported by noted historians, states that military considerations led to decisions — perhaps exacerbated by anti-Jewish sentiment or influenced by Jewish fear — keeping the U.S. from specifically targeting Nazi concentration and death camps during WWII.

I cannot recall a moment in the six-hour film that insults or disparages the soldiers — proudly among them Jews, including my father — who served with honor to fight for the freedoms enjoyed here and throughout much of Europe.

Jews certainly appreciate what the United States means to ideals of religious freedom and plurality, and to the revitalization of Judaism — and Israel — following WWII.

What if quotas on Jews in higher education (e.g., medical schools) didn’t exist into the 1950s?

What if deed covenants barring sales to “non-Caucasians,” which included Jews, didn’t persist well into the mid-20th century?

What if “Gentleman’s Agreement,” a 1947 novel by Laura Z. Hobson depicting widespread Jew-hatred in New York City and environs, had not been based on reality?

What if Black soldiers, heroes of the Greatest Generation, had returned from war and could enjoy any hotel or restaurant, sit where they wished on a public bus, send their children to the school of their choice?

What if Van Drew had not used “your woke friends” as a pejorative against those the filmmakers wanted to impress?

What if Van Drew had defined “true racism and antisemitism”? Are there “untrue” versions?

We are a nation in process, if not progress. However, there is a great difference between claims of “false rewriting of history” and our duty to own up to our collective past.

Truth can hurt, but the deeper we try to bury it, the more we deny that we are “a good people.” We are good enough — and strong enough — to handle the truth.

Rabbi Jonathan Kremer

Ventnor