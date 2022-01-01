Voice of the People, Jan. 1, 2022

Casinos unlikely ever to pull own weight

Regarding the recent story, “Quarterly casino profits double”:

Even with all this happening and the huge profits these casinos make due to being located where I live in Atlantic City, they still complain about paying their share of taxes.

I do believe in 1978, when they were trying to sell the population here to pass casino gambling, they did in fact say there would be no taxes. They would do more than what possibly Las Vegas casinos do to that area to help the people that live in Atlantic City that endure gambling in their city.

They have to pay more for the many infrastructure needs, police, fire, schools and all for people to support these casinos. The people support them and supply them with manpower (most who don’t live in this city, such as teachers, firefighters and police). Also it’s amazing how they have such a short memory, if they still remember to cash the checks and deposit it into their account.

When they announce that quarterly casino profits have doubled, to me it is sad and shameful to be living in an area where these casinos do not pull their share and since 1978 have never done so and most likely never will.