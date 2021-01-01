Voice of the People, Jan. 1, 2021

Punish election challengers
How very disappointing that Congressman Jeff Van Drew signed the amicus brief in support of the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit asking that the election victories in four states of President-elect Biden be thrown out due, among other reasons, to unsubstantiated “voting irregularities” and false accusations. Americans in every state voted according to the laws and rules of their states, and no incidents of widespread fraud have been found. In every election throughout history many voters were disappointed with the outcome, but a peaceful transition to a new administration took place without incident. And the losing candidates graciously moved on. What is different about the election of 2020? President Donald Trump.
Fortunately, the judges and justices of the federal court system along with a few brave Republican secretaries of state stood firm against the unremitting attacks from the Republican Party. Not all Republican senators have yet acknowledged that Joe Biden is president-elect. This is just plain wrong. Joe Biden was elected president.
By signing onto the amicus brief, Van Drew kept his promise of undying support to President Trump. The challenging of the election’s conduct and results by Van Drew and his co-signers sows division, violence, hatred and mistrust among Americans. This weakens the nation. Van Drew and the other signers must not go unpunished.
Sheila and Alan Friedman
Margate
Against election challenge
I downloaded the amicus brief to Texas v. Pennsylvania directly from the Supreme Court website. I wanted to confirm that Rep. Van Drew joined the brief.
Van Drew explained his decision as wanting the states to follow their own rules. But I believe he signed onto a frivolous lawsuit only because he fears President Donald Trump and his supporters.
The Supreme Court rejected the Texas lawsuit. If Van Drew values the title of honorable representative from New Jersey, he’d better start taking his oath to protect the Constitution more seriously.
Stephen D. Stratoti
Egg Harbor Township
Punish vote challengers
President Trump’s baseless assertion of election fraud was emphatically debunked by Christopher Krebbs, former head of cyber security and by Attorney General William Barr.
Yet Trump, aided and abetted by 19 attorneys general and 126 Republican congressmen, including Rep. Jeff Van Drew, petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn the results in four states won by Joe Biden — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia.
Any future repeat of such a judicial challenge must incur severe censure and suspension or disbarment.
John Corry
Egg Harbor Township
Don’t challenge other votes
First, Rep. Jeff Van Drew betrayed those who supported him both financially and with their votes to elect him to the House in 2018. Next he abruptly turned his back on those voters to switch parties, pledging his undying loyalty to President Trump. Finally, he added his name to the recent amicus brief filed with the Supreme Court. This lawsuit challenged the presidential election results in four states and could have reversed the national electoral victory of Joe Biden.
Fortunately, the court quickly and unanimously rejected the suit, finding the petitioners had no standing to sue. Van Drew has said he wanted to make sure every legal vote was counted and every illegal vote was not. This just doesn’t cut it. He should stop being a busybody, worrying about how other states conduct their elections.
Van Drew needs to do his real job and stop interferring with other states’ elections.
Daniel Smith
Galloway Township