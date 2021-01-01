Voice of the People, Jan. 1, 2021

How very disappointing that Congressman Jeff Van Drew signed the amicus brief in support of the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit asking that the election victories in four states of President-elect Biden be thrown out due, among other reasons, to unsubstantiated “voting irregularities” and false accusations. Americans in every state voted according to the laws and rules of their states, and no incidents of widespread fraud have been found. In every election throughout history many voters were disappointed with the outcome, but a peaceful transition to a new administration took place without incident. And the losing candidates graciously moved on. What is different about the election of 2020? President Donald Trump.