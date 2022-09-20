Voice of the People for Sept. 20, 2022

Against Van Drew in Second District

Having watched the transition of a once independent Democratic congressman who voted on the issues as he saw them for his district, to a Republican congressman who is so tied to, and manipulated by, the authoritarian agenda of the new right that he votes against the concerns of his constituents on the important issues of the day. He consistently votes against any kind of gun control — nothing, not even the active shooter alert act which he voted on after the last school shooting. He voted against the Democrats’ women's health care act and contraceptive bill. He voted against punishing companies for price gouging during all abnormal market disruptions (Price Gouging Prevention Act 2022). He voted against a Democratic bill aimed at lowering insulin costs for diabetics. He voted against several Democratic veterans bills including the recent Burn Pit Health Care bill to name a few.

We need a congressman who is not looking back fighting wind mills and toeing the line for a political party's agenda but rather a man who has his own ideas of what to bring to CD2 to improve business, to support veterans, women, the police, protect kids from guns and has the professional experience with a long and distinguished career in law enforcement, an MBA in business, and a law degree to accomplish the goals he has set for the betterment of our area. We need a man like Tim Alexander.

Charlotte Carney

Somers Point

Any court opinion can be overturned

I think the 2nd Amendment does not give people the right to own weapons for self-defense anymore than the 14th made abortion legal. Both are Supreme Court opinions and, as seen from Roe, can be overturned.

Next, the green initiatives causing us to go hat in hand to beg OPEC for oil show a complete misunderstanding of what’s actually happening in the world.

Daniel Feldman

Margate