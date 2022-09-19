Voice of the People for Sept. 19, 2022

Representatives sort out income tax mess

It’s been said to err is human, but to really screw things up it takes a government bureaucracy.

Those axioms were on display when the New Jersey Department of Pensions and Benefits became inconsistent in how they reported my pension income on 1099R tax forms. From 2013 to 2017 they did not include court-ordered alimony deducted from my pension, then from 2018-2020 they did include said payments, then in 2021 they again excluded alimony deductions from my 1099R. To further muddy the situation, they waited a few years and then retroactively altered my tax form, well after I had filed my tax returns.

Well, the IRS and New Jersey Division of Taxation are bureaucracies ill-suited to handle inconsistent income reporting. My wife and I were audited by the IRS, received no fewer than 17 federal correspondences and delinquency tax bills, and threatened in writing with confiscation of our property for failing to report income.

The New Jersey Division of Taxation also audited us, and they referred our case to a collection that demanded several thousand dollars. Keep in mind my pension has not changed a penny in the last 10 years, but thanks to a state bureaucrat altering my tax forms, that’s not how it appeared to the IRS and the New Jersey Division of Taxation.

No matter how I explained the situation over almost two years, no public employee seemed capable of resolving this disaster. But upon hearing of our plight, N.J. Sen. Vincent Polistina and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew got involved, and within 24 hours they took action. Though it still took several months to resolve the snafu, in late July we received a letter from the Taxpayer Advocate Service (yes, our case went that far) stating, “the IRS adjusted your account and you currently do not have any balances.” It was quite refreshing indeed to see public servants who actually wanted to serve their constituents.

I tend to lean Democratic, but I have to sing the praises of Polistina and Van Drew. They were a credit to their profession, and my wife and I are grateful to them.

Dave Gruber

Mays Landing