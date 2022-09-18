Voice of the People for Sept. 18, 2022

Downtown display of graduates nice

Brilliantly done, Pleasantville! I love the high school graduates’ pictures displayed on Main Street. A very nice way to show your pride and support of your seniors.

Shannon Crawford

Somers Point

Capital punishment can stop shootings

How to stop shootings: Post in the newspaper that all illegal guns must be turned in within 30 days, and anyone picked up with an illegal gun will get a death sentence. Anyone holding up a store, robbing a home, attacking anyone on the street with a gun will get a death sentence. All death sentences will be carried out within 90 days by a firing squad of five with rifles, open to the public and shown on TV news.

William Eberle

Linwood

Musk and Twitter tale takes a twist

Months ago, Twitter and the world’s Twitter employees and liberal users were outraged that Elon Musk was going to invest in the company. Then by doing what’s prudent when making an investment, he wanted see proof of the company’s assets (accounts). He then discovers Twitter’s misrepresentation of the number of fake accounts they have and decides it’s a bad investment at the amount he offered. As a wise investor, he decides to withdraw his investment offer.

Twitter, its employees and liberal users should be ecstatic, right? But no, now the company is suing him to complete his investment.

This is about capitalism. It’s what made America great.

Richard J. Shaffer III

Mays Landing

Can’t understand admirers of Trump

I will never understand people who insist that Trump was a good president. He downplayed and lied about COVID, a virus that has killed more than a million Americans. He divided this country more than any president since the Civil War, I think he incited a riot that even McConnell admitted was wrong, and he lied about the election when 61 court cases, even his own advisers, said he lost.

Robert Long

Galloway Township