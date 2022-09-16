Voice of the People for Sept. 16, 2022

Focus on neighborhoods next in Atlantic City

I’m a retired urban planner, and from the late ’70s to the early ’90s I was actively involved in Atlantic City’s planning program. This coming November will mark the 45th anniversary of the passage of the casino gaming referendum.

For the most part, the city’s landscape has changed considerably over that time span and a myriad of improvements were made. The Boardwalk is once again vibrant. The Steel Pier was restored. Nine operating casino hotels impressively embellish the city’s skyline and have contributed markedly to the enhancement of its economic base. A new Convention Center was built. Development of retail shops at The Walk transformed a former dead zone into an active commercial core. The Northeast Inlet was redeveloped into an attractive residential enclave. Improvements were made at Gardener’s Basin. The Marina area, a former landfill site and urban wasteland, is now a viable casino district. Stockton University built a satellite campus in the city’s Chelsea section. Various road improvements were made to facilitate access to major tourist attractions.

And I’m sure that I’m probably missing many other smaller scale projects that were implemented throughout the city over the past 45 years.

Despite the overall progress, neighborhood improvements have lagged behind and warrant attention. The city’s master plan is a broad brush and doesn’t delve deep enough into the heart of the community to gain a full appreciation of its structure. A more detailed and comprehensive study of the neighborhoods should be undertaken to assess needs. The study should seek to underscore land use conflicts, derelict buildings, unkempt properties, neighborhood traffic problems and the need for community facilities. In addition, coordination with the Police Department will help pinpoint high crime areas and determine what could be done from a planning standpoint to rid the neighborhoods of criminal elements.

Once some of the problems and issues are identified, and remedial strategies are conceptualized, use funds from the CRDA, city and other sources to implement those strategies. It’s a tall order, but after 45 years, shifting the focus to Atlantic City’s neighborhoods is long past due.

Nick Piegaro

Little Egg Harbor Township

Against Van Drew in the 2nd District

There are several reasons why Rep. Jeff Van Drew does not deserve the votes of New Jersey residents.

First, he voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election, objecting to irregularities in the election. He didn’t vote against his own reelection results.

Second, he voted against the American Rescue Plan. This plan saved municipalities and school boards in New Jersey. It paid for the expense of the pandemic with vaccines and keeping people home to stop the transmission of the disease.

Van Drew is toeing the party line for himself, not for the betterment of New Jersey constituents.

My plan is to vote Democratic for democracy.

Peggy Capone

Mays Landing