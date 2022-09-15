Voice of the People for Sept. 15, 2022

Inflation Reduction Act is imprudent spending

The Inflation Reduction Act will provide an additional $80 billion for up to 87,000 IRS agents. Yikes! The Department of Defense 2022 budget is only $772 billion.

This at a time when China is saber rattling and the Biden administration is releasing oil from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserves (required for the military). Illegal aliens are pouring through the southern border. Violent crime is rampant in cities and towns. Inflation is high. Overdose deaths reached a record 107,000 in 2021 fueled by fentanyl coming across the porous southern border.

This so-called Inflation Reduction Act will provide $116 billion of funding for more green energy initiatives. Remember the failed investment in Solyndra, the solar panel startup?

Do people really think this is a prudent use of their money?

Annamarie Donley

Egg Harbor Township

War against guns won’t work either

So, some people want to ban firearms. They want to make them illegal. How well did this work in the war against drugs? Why would people expect the results to be different?

Carole Christensen-Lieff

Longport

A.C. must do more to be clean and safe

Being born and raised in Atlantic City in 1958, I’ve been through numerous mayoral and council changes over the years. The mayor and council decided to clean up for the NAACP convention. They should clean up the city for the millions of tourists that are the lifeline of the city and help pay the exorbitant salaries on the payroll.

Atlantic Avenue is full of potholes and Pacific Avenue is crawling with prostitutes and junkies. The streets are not safe and I am constantly harassed by panhandlers knocking on my window while sitting at a red light.

Paul Hahn

Northfield