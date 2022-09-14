Voice of the People for Sept. 14, 2022

Armed hunters also defenders of America

No wonder the Communist countries (and our government) insist on gun control.

The deer hunting license sales in just a handful of states are striking: There were over 600,000 hunters this season in the state of Wisconsin. Over the last several months, Wisconsin became the equivalent of the 8th largest army in the world. That’s more men and women under arms than in Iran. More than France and Germany combined.

These men and women deployed to the woods of a single state, Wisconsin, to hunt with firearms ... and no one was killed.

That pales in comparison to the 750,000 who hunted the woods of Pennsylvania and Michigan’s 700,000 hunters, all of whom have returned home safely.

Toss in a quarter million in West Virginia and it establishes the fact that the hunters of those states alone would comprise the largest army in the world. And then add the total number of hunters in the other 46 states.

America will forever be safe from foreign invasion with that kind of home-grown firepower.

Hunting is not just a way to fill the freezer, it’s a matter of national security. That’s why all enemies, foreign and domestic, want to see us disarmed.

To the naysayers who assume that hunters don’t possess the same skills as soldiers, this fact still remains: What army of 2 million would want to face 30, 40 or even 50 million armed citizens? For the sake of freedom, don’t ever allow gun control advocates to confiscate your guns. Our freedom and safety depend on it.

James McCusker

Somers Point

Regulations can limit kind of guns allowed

The Second Amendment states, “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” Many use this to justify the right to own firearms. I think the key words are “a well regulated militia.” An individual is not a militia, and being able to have many kinds of weapons is not well regulated. Gun rights advocates need to get a new line of defense. Laws can be implemented declaring which firearms are, and are not, allowed.

Karl Frank

Mays Landing

Psychological test could improve police

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “NJ finally licenses police for consistent oversight”:

The editorial said “officers also will be required to pass psychological exams.” It did not specify what psychological exams the police would be required to take.

The psychological ones that should be looked out for are the antisocial personality disorders, plus paranoid and narcissistic personality disorders. If people with these personality disorders were kept from being police officers, I think there would be a big improvement in the caliber of officers.

I believe Serpico once said that 10% of the police were good, 10% were bad, and the remaining 80% could go either way.

I think there are probably 10% bad apples in all occupations.

I applaud Gov. Murphy in coming up with this as a first step in better government. I believe soon he will require all N.J. employees to undergo annual physical and psychological evaluation, again excluding antisocial, paranoid and narcissistic personality disorders.

I am sure the governor will set a good example and be the first to have a psychological exam.

Jim Munroe

Absecon