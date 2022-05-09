Voice of the People for May 9, 2022

Trump unlikely to run for president again

I think former President Trump's followers are overly optimistic about his 2024 run for re-election. They squirm when it is pointed out that a claimed second win in 2020 would disqualify him from another try in 2024. But then, he and they don't seem to me much worried about election rules set forth in our Constitution.

More importantly, I expect he might wind up living outside the country to avoid incarceration. The two charges likely to be brought in Georgia both carry 5-year mandatory jail terms. A federal judge recently noted, and the congressional committee seems to be swimming in evidence, that he may well be guilty of criminal behavior in regard to the Jan. 6 riot. Many pooh-pooh it, but legal scholars have pointed to at least a half-dozen obstruction charges to be found in the Mueller report that might stand up. And who knows where the confusing investigations in New York will end up.

I believe him to be a sleazy con man who won't be on the ballot in 2024.

Rich Chapman

Seaville

Disaster upon disaster for Biden administration

First it was the Keystone pipeline, open borders, gas prices at an all-time high, and the Afghanistan pullout leaving Americans, Afghans and billions in military equipment behind. The southern border is wide open and illegal drugs are pouring into the country, killing many people. Inflation was at 1.4 percent in January 2021 and is 8.4 percent and rising.

It’s been one disaster after another. President Biden in my opinion is trying to destroy America. And his party wanted to impeach Trump. Biden is a puppet controlled by the far left.

Much more needs to be done to help the Ukrainians, who have proven to be a much harder foe than the Russians expected.

Biden should remember, you can fool some of the people all of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time. The midterm election can't come fast enough.

Michael Tourigian

Brigantine