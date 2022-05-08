Voice of the People for May 8, 2022

Poor ID.me rollout stymies jobless claim

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Even legislators can’t fix NJ unemployment”:

I agree with the editorial regarding N.J. unemployment insurance. However in this editorial and the recent articles the fact that ID.me was added this year to all new unemployment claims was not discussed. This added another level of bureaucracy and confusion to a very broken system.

In my husband’s case, in December 2021 he reopened his claim from early 2021. That claim paid two weeks until its anniversary date, at which time it ended. In early January 2022 on the last date he could certify on that claim he was sent to the button on the unemployment site to open up a new claim, which he did. There was nothing on it about first completing ID.me, a long process, before filing a new claim.

The first he was informed of it was an email from ID.me telling him that “they were sorry he was having trouble collecting unemployment benefits,” they didn’t know he was, and to follow their link to complete their process. He did that and waited, received the standard form from unemployment and went on the unemployment site to certify for benefits. His claim was locked because he had tried to claim benefits by opening the new claim before doing ID.me. In early March 2022 he was paid for five weeks until a computer glitch locked up his claim again, where it remains.

It would be interesting to see how many other claims were locked because of ID.me and unemployment not advising people in a change in their procedures.

Sally Jack

Marmora

Move to NJ and A.C. has been disastrous

I came to this state for equality and justice for everyone. I never thought I could be so wrong. I’m from the Caribbean and a member of the LGBT community. There has been nothing but pain and misery that drove me to attempt suicide.

I have had unpleasant encounters with law enforcement and been treated more like a criminal or bum than a community member trying to make his way and motivate others to do the same. My place of living was destroyed by law enforcement, I was robbed and then told by police while begging and pleading for help that nothing could be done. Incidents have left me homeless time after time.

I’ve sought help from every source I can so this kind of injustice will not happen to another. I feel unsafe in this state and that justice is only served to whom they choose. There is no justice in Atlantic City, and that’s why there’s now a costumed vigilante like AC Batman. People must feel like justice has to be taken into their own hands.

My house was destroyed. I didn’t move because I have nowhere else to go. No family, no relatives or anyone to turn to. I’ve endured these ordeals believing in the fact that it would get better, but it hasn’t and I am seriously doubting it ever will. This is the kind of justice I’ve received for these traumas.

Matthew Devante

Atlantic City

A.C. Boardwalk not so inviting

Recent warm weather is bringing many A.C. visitors out of the casinos and onto the Boardwalk for fresh air and exercise. While the casinos have done a great job providing entertainment and dining options, once you get outside, the Boardwalk is not so inviting.

There are many loose boards creating tripping hazards, dirty storefronts, garbage, etc. There are also the presumably homeless, sleeping in alcoves by the shops and casinos, often with a shopping cart or two of their possessions. Signs of people living under the Boardwalk can also be noted.

Atlantic City officials are always saying how much is being done to increase tourism within the city, yet the basics — safety and visuals — are severely lacking. The businesses along the Boardwalk need to clean up their act and demand that A.C. officials do the job they were elected to do.

Allyson Kaiser

Egg Harbor Township