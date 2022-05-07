Voice of the People for May 7, 2022

Pursue peace through diplomacy in Ukraine

Regarding the recent article, “Western governments see the conflict shifting to a war of attrition”:

25 years ago, Joe Biden said that the only thing that would provoke a hostile and vigorous response from Russia would be the movement east of NATO.

Retired MIT Professor Ted Postol warns: “We should be very alarmed. Every day of high tensions, nuclear alerts and war increases the chances of not only unpredictable escalations, but of accidental nuclear war.”

We should be pursuing peace through diplomacy. Sending missiles, tanks, jet fighters, drones and mercenaries is reckless, as it just adds gasoline to the fire.

Alejandro Beltran

Atlantic City

Biden administration conflicted on Ukraine

President Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Press Secretary Jen Psaki have all recently and categorically stated that all of the sanctions levied against Russia are specifically designed to deter actions in Ukraine.

President Biden made a statement that he never said the sanctions were designed to be any kind of deterrence to Russia.

I guess those three Cabinet level members were just misinformed.

Not to outdo himself, Biden told the 82nd Airborne that they will see with their own eyes certain things that could only be seen if they were providing direct military support inside of Ukraine. This could be providing information about possible troop movements, but he already received his usual pass on all of this.

I would call the administration an absolute train wreck, but that would be insulting to an actual train wreck.

Barry Caraway

Mays Landing