Voice of the People for May 6, 2022

Nuclear plant water requires great care

The radioactive rods are in casks at Oyster Creek. Now what about the wastewater?

Over 2,400 highly radioactive spent fuel rods at the defunct Oyster Creek nuclear plant have been removed from an elevated cooling pool and are stored in onsite dry casks. The question is how to dispose of the wastewater that remains. The answer must be gained through a transparent process that includes public engagement and independent scientific analysis.

At any nuclear plant where there is a fuel pool, there are three options for disposing of the water that had cooled the highly radioactive waste; none are good, and it will come down to choosing the least bad.

The first option is to gradually withdraw the water in batches, treat it to bring the radioactivity to federal limits and dump in a nearby waterway. At the Lacey Township nuke, which is being decommissioned by Holtec International, that would mean dumping the treated water into the discharge canal that eventually flows out to Barnegat Bay.

A second option is to allow the wastewater to evaporate, leaving behind radioactive sludge that would need to be disposed of or carted off. A third option would be to ship it to another state that accepts low-level nuclear wastewater.

As board chair of Clean Water Action NJ, I urged that before any decisions are made by Holtec at Oyster Creek, federal and N.J. officials must require an independent analysis of the wastewater and make the results public. They must also require an independent environmental impact study to determine the possible effects of dumping even low-level radioactive wastewater in shore waterways, including its impact on marine life and public health.

Once that’s done, there must be public hearings that involve all stakeholders from the community.

Robust federal and state oversight will be essential to public trust in the company’s business practices and ability to finish a thorough decommissioning safely while protecting public health, safety and the environment.

Janet Tauro, Clean Water Action NJ Board Chair

Brick Township

Can’t get reimbursed for state-destroyed vehicle

A while back my unoccupied vehicle was struck and totaled by a New Jersey Department of Transportation snowplow. I found that the N.J. Treasury, Department of Risk Management was whom I needed to speak with. There were four numbers listed.

Over the following week I alternated through these numbers, calling over 100 times in total. When I finally got an answer, I was shortly told to find and fill out a claims form and that it needed to be physically mailed. It took a few days to acquire the police report and other paperwork they needed sent, but I eventually got it mailed. Two weeks later after again calling almost 100 times, I was told that it must have been lost in the mail.

Now I’m jobless and on the brink of homelessness without even a car to sleep in under the worst circumstances. I wrote to Gov. Phil Murphy out of desperation. I’m at the end of my rope.

Nicholas DaGrosa

Egg Harbor City