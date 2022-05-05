Voice of the People for May 5, 2022

Opioid deaths should be health problem

I entered medical school in 1970 when there were only three classes of pain medications, unchanged since then, for general use. These are the acetaminophen, aspirin/NSAID and opioid classes. Cannabis may turn out, eventually, to be a fourth class.

The first two are helpful for minor pain, and the third class is helpful for moderate and severe pain. The opioid class also provides relief of misery and has been used for many millennia to comfort sick and dying people. Hopefully, opioids are available to injured soldiers and civilians on the fields of destruction in Ukraine.

These three classes possess positive and negative features. The positive is a gift for humans to use wisely; the negative requires prevention, a human endeavor, challenging and never perfect. Opioids are addictive and fatal if the dose is too large. In 2021, over 100,000 people died from opioid overdose in the U.S., most of whom acquired the drug through the underground market.

Legal pharmaceutical grade opioids contain a precise amount of an opioid. The name and strength of legal opioid tablets can be obtained by entering the code stamped on the tablet into an internet search engine. There exists a fear of legally prescribing and managing the distribution of opioids. Today the availability of pharmaceutical grade opioid pills has shrunk and their underground cost has risen though still available both legally and by diversion to the black market. The alternative replacement is black market heroin usually laced with the opioid fentanyl, 80 times more potent than morphine. The strength of the combined heroin and fentanyl taken is unknown to the user.

Deaths from opioids of unknown strength are most often accidental and not deliberate. Buprenorphine, an opioid, can legally be prescribed by U.S. physicians to addicts. The legal opioid methadone, available mainly through clinics in the U.S., is available to addicts. In Portugal, there are legal clinics where opioids are administered, under supervision, to addicts under the harm reduction policy. We can do better by recognizing the prevention of opioid deaths as a health problem rather than a judicial problem.

Dr. Owen Sheekey

Millville