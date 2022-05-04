Voice of the People for May 4, 2022

Opposed to allowing self-service gas

I agree completely with the writer of the recent letter, "NJ should keep ban on self-service gas." I have lived in N.J. my entire life, and having my gas pumped for me is one of the few perks of living here.

I think self-serve gas is discriminatory against anyone who can't pump their own, because they will have to pay a higher price to have an attendant pump it. As far as gas being cheaper, I think that too is a myth. From what I've seen in other states, it's not any cheaper. I urge anyone opposed to this bill to write to their legislators and express their opposition, as I have.

Suzanne Quick

Little Egg Harbor Township

All US casinos should ban smoking

In reference to the recent article, “More lawmakers sign on to casino smoking bill”:

Common sense and the overall greater good should always win.

I can see the argument from both sides — job losses vs. health of workers. Both are obviously important. As a retired cardiologist, I have to support the legislation to ban smoking in casinos because of all the proven detrimental effects of secondhand smoke.

But there is an easier solution where everyone can agree and everyone wins. I fault the legislators for allowing the exception to begin with. But the casinos can come out looking like the real heroes here. They can just all agree simultaneously to ban smoking in their casinos, erasing any possible advantage for one. This is great PR for all the casinos, and it will benefit all their employees. It will also benefit the smokers as they will smoke less and possibly even quit.

Who can’t like this plan? Get it done!

Mario L. Maiese

Ventnor

Somers Point should resume Zoom meetings

In a move that stunned and shocked the residents of Somers Point, without the opportunity for public comment or having it on the agenda, the City Council voted 4 to 3 to end Zoom access to their meetings. Needless to say, there is deep resentment and anger toward the council caused by this decision.

Somers Point has a long history of very poor transparency and public communication. This tops them all and speaks volumes about how much they care about input and help from the residents. It’s the ultimate good-old-boy move and puts a thumb in the eyes of the public to which they supposedly serve. I demand an apology and immediate reinstatement of Zoom for Somers Point City Council meetings.

Dan Myers

Somers Point

Dovey transgressed with political campaign

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “After chaotic year of intergovernmental fighting, Pleasantville waste transfer station even less likely”:

Allow me to register my approval of the Press’ disapproval of ACUA President Rick Dovey’s hubris for spending public money on his personal political campaign. I generally feel only good will regarding the ACUA, its employees and its management, including Dovey. For a transgression such as this one, however, I believe a personal fine would not be inappropriate. If he thinks it is acceptable to mislead the public for what is, in his royal opinion, their own good, he should seek a job with Twitter or some such social media company.

Irv Cohen

Hammonton