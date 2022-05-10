Voice of the People for May 10, 2022

England has stood firm in war and peace

I question the comments of a recent writer regarding the situation in the Ukraine.

As if the billions of dollars and arms sent by NATO countries plus the crippling sanctions on the Russian economy are just “sitting by.”

If President Trump was still in power, I think he would have stood by and done nothing. During his tenure he showed utter contempt for Ukraine when he blocked financial aid to President Zelenskyy that had been approved by bipartisan support in Congress.

However, the comment that most annoyed me was the lack of the writer’s knowledge of England’s contribution to the world. The 20th century witnessed England’s fight against tyranny that took over most of Europe. England was there from the beginning in 1914 before the U.S. In 1940 England was holding off Hitler’s advance fighting in France, Norway and elsewhere. The U.S. came in after Pearl Harbor. The British stood tall under Churchill’s leadership. I was born during an air raid in London. I know personally the hardships my family went through.

England has been in Iraq and Afghanistan beside American troops. A relative who served in the U.S. military at that time served with the British who often commented on how Princes William and Harry never wanted preferential treatment. They followed the tradition of their grandmother, Elizabeth, who served in the Women’s Army Corps in World War II.

However, England’s contributions to the world are not just in wartime. English language and literature is recognized around the world, with Shakespeare, Jane Austen and hundreds more. Where would PBS be without English drama?

Popular music has been so influenced by the Beatles and the Rolling Stones and many more. Even our two-chambered Legislature is based on the “Mother of Parliaments.” The crown and the throne do not pull the strings. England is governed by a democratically elected Parliament. So it’s important to remember NATO nations including the U.S. and U.K. are walking a tightrope to aide Ukraine and at the same time avoid a nuclear World War 3.

Sheela Corry

Egg Harbor Township