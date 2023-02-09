Fund advocacy centers, alter child abuse probes

U.S. Senators Coons and Blunt introduced legislation to further protect child abuse victims. Their shared partnership and compassion for voiceless child abuse victims is honorable. The bipartisan effort passed in the U.S. House of Representatives in December with a 385-28 vote. I consider heartless the 28 Republican lawmakers who voted against this bill to require the FBI to use a multidisciplinary approach with any investigation of child sexual exploitation or abuse, including Rep. Jeff Van Drew. I believe this bill will prevent future wrongdoing investigations like the 2015 USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal. Child abuse is a national epidemic.

The Respect for Child Abuse Survivors Act also would aid sex abuse victims and their families to prevent re-traumatization from investigations and any cases from being dropped by law enforcement and/or prosecutors. The bill also supports conducting faster and thorough investigations at a lower cost and keeps children safer, and allows law enforcement and the judicial system to have more authority to hasten arrests, convictions and prosecutions.

The act also would provide needed funding for child advocacy centers, which organize specific treatment, investigation and prosecution of child abuse cases. And help protect children who have been abused and bring their abusers to justice, and supply resources so that children’s advocacy centers can provide a safe and supportive place for survivors of child abuse.

Atlantic County has yet to open a children’s advocacy center planned several years ago by the state of New Jersey. The Respect for Child Abuse Survivors Act is expected to pass in the Senate with support from several national child abuse organizations.

Valeria Marcus

Atlantic City

Anti-Trump Pelosi also failed America

Nancy Pelosi strikes again. Her contempt for Donald Trump is certainly well-known. All throughout his presidency she harassed, badgered, antagonized and did whatever else she could to sabotage his agenda. No other president in the history of the country has ever been subjected to so much spite, discord and dissent.

Aside from her caustic rhetoric, the two phony impeachments, the despicable tearing up of his State of the Union address, her covered-up role in the Jan. 6 riot … as if all that weren’t enough, her most recent slap in the face was to release his tax returns to the general public, hoping to find anything that might discredit his character.

Her reign as House Speaker was never about doing what’s right for America. She honchoed through so many pieces of trillion dollar legislation, which her political cronies all voted for in lockstep, without even knowing what was in the bills. As she said previously, “You have to pass it first to know what’s in it.” And they all fell in place. It was always about power and prestige. Trump was the one person who stood in the way of her authoritarianism. He had to be subjugated at all costs.

I’m not sure what the Supreme Court was thinking when they opined that Trump’s tax returns should be released by the IRS, in connection with a subpoena issued by an anti-Trump committee, a committee that was hand-picked by an ethically bankrupt woman. Could the court not read the tea leaves? After so many failed attempts, it was a Hail Mary pass by Pelosi in one final effort to bring the man down.

Will this mean-spirited woman ever be held accountable for her illicit political ploys and for over-stepping her constitutional bounds? Probably not. Unfortunately, that’s how our justice system seems to work nowadays — totally twisted, distorted, upside down and biased toward the left.

But at least the old mare has finally run her last race. Now she’s out to pasture where she can graze on all the luxury ice cream that her multi-million dollar stock portfolio can buy. All I can say is good riddance.

Nick Piegaro

Little Egg Harbor Township