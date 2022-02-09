Voice of the People, Feb. 9, 2022

Regarding Jan. 6 riot, consider Benghazi
Regarding the recent story, “In NJ and nationally, consensus on meaning of Jan. 6 seems distant”:
The article describes differences between South Jersey politicians relative to the incursion at the Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew made two specific points, followed by how deeply unfair the Democrats behavior is when describing all Republicans and Trump supporters as terrorists.
His first point was that nobody should agree with what happened. Good for him. He should continue to make that point.
His second point is that he is disappointed that “this thing is now being politicized.”
My response is Benghazi, which was an attack on an embassy outpost in a foreign country by terrorists. The Capitol incursion was an attack on our home soil, by our own citizens in an attempt to delay the certification of the election of President Biden.
Benghazi was an attack by enemies of the U.S. It was not an event that followed a political rally which became a political riot, with an army Donald Trump supporters waving his flag as they invaded the Capitol. I don’t know what Van Drew was watching on TV in the Capitol as he busily took care of his constituents needs. Maybe he missed the part where Trump, with raised and pumped fist, encouraged his followers to “fight like hell” for the country.
We Democrats are not using the attack to paint Republicans or the former president as terrorists. But I am terrified of what else Van Drew might do.
Frances Worrell, Ocean City
Pines panel needs more like Lettman
The New Jersey Legislature and Gov. Murphy took one step forward and two steps back when it comes to protecting the pinelands. Theresa Lettman’s nomination was finally approved in the Senate Judiciary Committee. It has been a four year fight to get her nomination moving and she has been approved. Unfortunately, Murphy has turned his back on Jessica Sanchez, Jennifer Coffey and Bob Jackson, his original nominees that the Sierra Club New Jersey Chapter strongly supported. Instead, he replaced them with Laura Matos and Davon McCurry who are corporate nominees with conflict of interests.
The Sierra Club New Jersey Chapter, of which I am director, supports the original 2019 nominees for the Pinelands. We know that Coffey, Sanchez and Jackson would protect the pines for future generations.
They have the track record and experience to have what it takes to protect an incredibly and sensitive ecosystem from the threats of climate change, pipelines, power plants, harmful development, and more.
Murphy failed to keep his promise that he would appoint individuals who are professionally qualified and committed to protecting the environment and open spaces of New Jersey. It is disappointing that true environmental champions and leaders were replaced with corporate nominees with conflict of interests whose loyalties are not for the pines. Lettman’s approval was a pyrrhic victory for the pinelands.
Anjuli Ramos-Busot, Trenton