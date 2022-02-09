Voice of the People, Feb. 9, 2022

Regarding Jan. 6 riot, consider Benghazi

Regarding the recent story, “In NJ and nationally, consensus on meaning of Jan. 6 seems distant”:

The article describes differences between South Jersey politicians relative to the incursion at the Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew made two specific points, followed by how deeply unfair the Democrats behavior is when describing all Republicans and Trump supporters as terrorists.

His first point was that nobody should agree with what happened. Good for him. He should continue to make that point.

His second point is that he is disappointed that “this thing is now being politicized.”

My response is Benghazi, which was an attack on an embassy outpost in a foreign country by terrorists. The Capitol incursion was an attack on our home soil, by our own citizens in an attempt to delay the certification of the election of President Biden.