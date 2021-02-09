 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the People, Feb. 9, 2021
0 comments

Voice of the People, Feb. 9, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GOP foes not helping

I am aggravated with all this nonsense with President Trump. I think true facts are not being published.

The media is saying Donald Trump is responsible for the assault on the Capitol. I believe that’s nonsense. There’s a slew of people who are for Trump. I don’t think Trump supporters started all that riot. I think there were implants put in there. All he’s done for the country is being forgotten, like getting COVID vaccines so fast. It’s disgusting.

Joe Biden has been in politics 45 years and hasn’t done much.

As for Rep. Jeff Van Drew, it’s unfair to ask him to resign. More people voted for him than for the Democrat. So protesters ought to go take a walk. They are not helping this country.

Al Galletta

Margate

Van Drew should retire

Rep. Jeff Van Drew takes the Democrats’ money and switches over to the Republican Party not bothering to refund most of the people who contributed to putting him into office.

He votes against impeachment the first time saying it was not the time to divide the country. President Trump was the one who divided the country.

Now he votes against impeaching again. I think that he should retire from politics and go back to pulling teeth.

Stan Alten

Ventnor

Van Drew clothes a disgrace

Rep. Jeff Van Drew makes a statement with his attire. I think he looks like a circus side show barker.

I think he is a disgrace and an embarrassment. He lacks sartorial perfection with his natty, tacky costume. He should just cut the bling.

Jocelyn Blood

Mays Landing

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Digital Voices, Feb. 6, 2021

“Public officials must understand the losses borne by these companies. Ugly appearance? Sure it is. But don’t try to throw fault on anyone but…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News