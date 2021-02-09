Voice of the People, Feb. 9, 2021

GOP foes not helping

I am aggravated with all this nonsense with President Trump. I think true facts are not being published.

The media is saying Donald Trump is responsible for the assault on the Capitol. I believe that’s nonsense. There’s a slew of people who are for Trump. I don’t think Trump supporters started all that riot. I think there were implants put in there. All he’s done for the country is being forgotten, like getting COVID vaccines so fast. It’s disgusting.

Joe Biden has been in politics 45 years and hasn’t done much.

As for Rep. Jeff Van Drew, it’s unfair to ask him to resign. More people voted for him than for the Democrat. So protesters ought to go take a walk. They are not helping this country.

Al Galletta

Margate

Van Drew should retire

Rep. Jeff Van Drew takes the Democrats’ money and switches over to the Republican Party not bothering to refund most of the people who contributed to putting him into office.

He votes against impeachment the first time saying it was not the time to divide the country. President Trump was the one who divided the country.