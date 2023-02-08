O.C. schools need learning-loss plan

As retired college professors, we were shocked to see the dismal results of the 2022 New Jersey Student Learning Assessments for Ocean City. Statewide, at the 8th grade level, during COVID between 2019 and 2022, basic proficiency dropped in language arts, science and math. While some South Jersey shore communities were 100% proficient in language arts, science and math, Ocean City students fared worse than state averages, dropping 24% in language arts, 65% in science and 73% in math.

For Ocean City 8th graders in 2022, the learning drops in science and math are especially concerning because, at a time when students should be preparing for the much more challenging high-school curriculum, in math proficiency only 6 of 65 students were proficient; in science only 9 of 104 students were proficient.

Alarmingly, before COVID in 2019, Ocean City 8th graders student proficiency scores were also unacceptable: in math only 23 of 65 students were proficient; in science only 25 of 104 students were proficient.

At the school board meeting on Jan. 4, the administration did not have a remediation plan for COVID learning loss and the pre-COVID achievement gap. Their solution seems to be for teachers and administrators to keep doing what they’ve always done and for parents and taxpayers to trust that things will somehow get better. Unfortunately, that sounds a like doing the same things but expecting different results.

In Ocean City, taxpayers are footing the school budget of $24.1 million in 2022-23. Its teachers are highly experienced, with an average of 14.8 years, and an average salary of over $90,000, ranking in the top 2% of state teacher salaries. School administrators are also generously compensated. However, the student learning assessment results indicate that students are falling severely short and have been for a long time.

As parents and taxpayers, we urgently need a plan by the school district for getting students’ learning achievement back on track. It remains to be seen if anyone employed by the Ocean City school system has the awareness and ability to develop and drive that plan to success. For the sake of our students, we hope and pray that someone in the school district steps up quickly and succeeds.

David Hayes

Ocean City

Cut managers’ jobs, not federal benefits

Now that Rep. Kevin McCarthy is speaker of the House, he has indicated that one of the top priorities of a Republican-led House is to begin the process of shrinking government. In turn, this should shrink the size of budgets and debt.

How to manage this process has its own list of priorities. Among the first is to look at shrinking my favorite programs since passing the age of 65, Social Security and Medicare. “Small government” Republicans should quit accepting these handouts, or return them to Uncle Sam with a request that they be given to a local food bank.

What I learned over my 40+ years of working (and paying into these benefits) is that the best impact on the bottom line of expenses is to eliminate employees. Amazon recently announced relieving 18,000 employees of the burden of working. And who needs those pesky IRS agents? Certainly no cash-only business owner I know.

Maybe Republican are correct. Maybe the government should be run more like a business. After all, it can’t just do away with large swaths of the population that uses these benefits. So I highly recommend they begin laying off some of the higher paid, middle management excess.

And in the interest of seeking bipartisan solutions as a Democrat, I suggest McCarthy should start with about 20 well-paid middle managers in his “company” who did not support him.

Frances Worrell

Ocean City