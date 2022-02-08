Voice of the People, Feb. 8, 2022

Column fails to elicit student loan pity
Regarding the recent Bloomberg commentary by Erin Lowry, “Marrying not always financially better”:
This was largely focused on repayment of student loans. In many cases, payment of this debt is a hardship on former students — particularly those who do not complete their degree requirements and likewise fail to benefit through a more rewarding career.
In one hypothetical example, Lowry attempts to obtain sympathy for a married couple earning $155,000 annually — which is a hard sell. She describes this case by referring to REPAYE and PAYE programs; but she fails to define them. The Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE) includes a loan forgiveness provision after 20 to 25 years of repayment — which is not mentioned. Provisions of PAYE (Pay As You Earn) are not adequately explained either.
Any reader who has had limited exposure to the confusing nuances of these myriad student loan programs would find this Lowry commentary to be almost incoherent.
Ron Smith
Brigantine
Race of doctors should be irrelevant
Listening to the new COVID-19 numbers, I heard something I had to go back and check if it was real. Well, it was exactly what I thought I heard that there’s a Black Doctors COVID Consortium in Philadelphia. How incensed would the politically correct populace get if you opened a white doctors consortium in 2022?
I’m guessing this is only possible in post Black Lives Matter times, because why would the color of a physician matter to a particular race? Do they feel more comfortable with a certain ethnicity doctor? Is there going to be a Black Cross blood drive soon?
When I need a physician, health care, testing or blood, I want the best person/organization that can see me based on the speed I require. The blood I donate is red and transfuses anyone that needs it; I don’t discriminate based on religion, color or creed. That’s why it’s the American Red Cross: roll up your sleeves and donate whatever you identify as, just settle for being an American.
Brett Metzer
Egg Harbor City