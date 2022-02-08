Voice of the People, Feb. 8, 2022

Column fails to elicit student loan pity

Regarding the recent Bloomberg commentary by Erin Lowry, “Marrying not always financially better”:

This was largely focused on repayment of student loans. In many cases, payment of this debt is a hardship on former students — particularly those who do not complete their degree requirements and likewise fail to benefit through a more rewarding career.

In one hypothetical example, Lowry attempts to obtain sympathy for a married couple earning $155,000 annually — which is a hard sell. She describes this case by referring to REPAYE and PAYE programs; but she fails to define them. The Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE) includes a loan forgiveness provision after 20 to 25 years of repayment — which is not mentioned. Provisions of PAYE (Pay As You Earn) are not adequately explained either.

Any reader who has had limited exposure to the confusing nuances of these myriad student loan programs would find this Lowry commentary to be almost incoherent.

Ron Smith

Brigantine

