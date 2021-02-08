Voice of the People, Feb. 8, 2021

Van Drew protesters err
The hypocrisy is astounding. I was appalled to see the protesters calling for Rep. Jeff Van Drew to resign or be ousted. They have their facts wrong and their agenda will only create more division.
Millions of Americans voted for Donald Trump as was their right. Many of those individuals and I think a large number of individuals who voted for Biden believe and acknowledge that there was improper voting in many forms. The timeframe between the election and the inauguration didn’t allow for a full investigation or a recount. That’s unfortunate for democracy and America. Safeguards should be put in place to prevent that travesty from happening again.
I believe that Van Drew in protesting the Electoral College results represented many in his district who suspect that the election was rigged. Without proof that it was not, further investigation is warranted. All the state courts and the Supreme Court took no action other than dismissal. Had they acted and done their job, maybe the events of Jan. 6 at the Capitol would not have occurred. What occurred was inexcusable and a result of frustration with the lawful process.
President Joe Biden acted irresponsibly by comparing Republicans to Nazis. Nancy Pelosi was equally irresponsible for claiming some Republicans choose their “whiteness” over democracy. A truly disgusting racial comment. Is this the kind of unity we can expect from the new administration?
I have known Van Drew for two decades. He is of the highest integrity and courage. He has represented this area faithfully and has stated many times that his representation is for all the people not just some. Few realize that if it weren’t for Van Drew’s effort, Shore Memorial Hospital would not have received $9 million that it desperately needed from the federal government to cover pandemic losses. Van Drew never supported violence as a means of protest.
Fred Nahas
Somers Point
GOP should change views
Republicans have long-been a top-down organization, controlling the down-ballot races. I think Democrats have tended to be more independent thinkers, often pulling in conflicting directions. This model did not always work well, but the Democratic Party has learned. It understands the value of a team of rivals in order to best serve the public.
I believe the Republicans have, especially during the last four years, strengthened the with me or against me model to their detriment and the country’s. I believe President Trump was the nation’s most uninformed, unprepared and disinterested in facts and truth. And now, after the Capitol riot that I think he incited, most of his Republican colleagues will not stand up to him.
Clifford Case, a Republican who served more than three decades in Congress, strongly championed a wide range of social and civil-rights legislation and was sympathetic to labor.
When asked why he didn’t become a Democrat, Case replied, ‘’I am a Republican, and I believe in the Republican Party. But I have my own convictions as to what the Republican Party should stand for, and I intend to fight for them as hard as I can.” When he lost a Republican primary in 1978, his rival lost to Democrat Bill Bradley, an apt replacement.
I hope, for democracy’s sake, that the Republican Party finds what I think is its mooring. A lifelong Democrat, I voted for Case the first time I crossed party lines.
Harriet Diamond
Atlantic City