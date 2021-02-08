Voice of the People, Feb. 8, 2021

Van Drew protesters err

The hypocrisy is astounding. I was appalled to see the protesters calling for Rep. Jeff Van Drew to resign or be ousted. They have their facts wrong and their agenda will only create more division.

Millions of Americans voted for Donald Trump as was their right. Many of those individuals and I think a large number of individuals who voted for Biden believe and acknowledge that there was improper voting in many forms. The timeframe between the election and the inauguration didn’t allow for a full investigation or a recount. That’s unfortunate for democracy and America. Safeguards should be put in place to prevent that travesty from happening again.

I believe that Van Drew in protesting the Electoral College results represented many in his district who suspect that the election was rigged. Without proof that it was not, further investigation is warranted. All the state courts and the Supreme Court took no action other than dismissal. Had they acted and done their job, maybe the events of Jan. 6 at the Capitol would not have occurred. What occurred was inexcusable and a result of frustration with the lawful process.