Application is baffling
for Anchor tax relief
The reason that there seems to be a very slow response to the new Anchor property tax relief application is that it's written so that normal people can't read or even understand it and what is required to get relief.
If the idiots used plain English there would be no problems. Instead, they continue to use legalese. The entire matter is questionable and needs to be looked at. That's why there is a very slow response to this. Nobody can understand what they want and need to get relief.
James Aumack
Cape May
What’s good for BBQ
is good for Biden
If President Biden wants my gas barbeque he can have it, as soon as he replaces the engine in his Corvette with an electric one. Keep it green!
Stephen Kruger
Brigantine
Biden border visit
too little, too late
President Biden announced that he would be visiting the Mexican American border to see what was going on with the immigration crisis that everybody is talking about. It is also rumored that he will be flying to South Vietnam to see if there is anything that he can do to stop the flow of enemy troops and supplies going down the Ho Chi Minh trail.
Just a tad late, Mr. President.
Thomas Barrett
Brigantine