Application is baffling

for Anchor tax relief

The reason that there seems to be a very slow response to the new Anchor property tax relief application is that it's written so that normal people can't read or even understand it and what is required to get relief.

If the idiots used plain English there would be no problems. Instead, they continue to use legalese. The entire matter is questionable and needs to be looked at. That's why there is a very slow response to this. Nobody can understand what they want and need to get relief.

James Aumack

Cape May

What’s good for BBQ

is good for Biden

If President Biden wants my gas barbeque he can have it, as soon as he replaces the engine in his Corvette with an electric one. Keep it green!

Stephen Kruger

Brigantine

Biden border visit

too little, too late

President Biden announced that he would be visiting the Mexican American border to see what was going on with the immigration crisis that everybody is talking about. It is also rumored that he will be flying to South Vietnam to see if there is anything that he can do to stop the flow of enemy troops and supplies going down the Ho Chi Minh trail.

Just a tad late, Mr. President.

Thomas Barrett

Brigantine