Voice of the People, Feb. 7, 2022

US needs stronger dog-breeding regulation
If you or a friend is considering welcoming a puppy into your home, please consider adopting a dog from a shelter. There are so many precious dogs (and cats) who need loving homes. If not, find a responsible breeder. Pet store puppies are typically purchased from cruel breeding facilities known as puppy mills, where animals suffer with little oversight from federal regulators.
Last month, a USDA-licensed dog breeder in Iowa was forced to surrender over 500 dogs and puppies being kept in horrible conditions. Many were sick and injured and received no veterinary care, forced to live in their own waste — their only job was to produce puppies for pet stores. Even more egregious — the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) knew of these conditions. The USDA has the authority and responsibility to ensure commercially bred dogs are being provided “humane care.” Rather than protect these dogs, the agency ignores violations of law, even when dogs are dying right in front of them. Lawmakers need to do more for these vulnerable animals. A new federal bill called Goldie’s Act is named for Goldie, a golden retriever who died at this Iowa puppy mill because the agency responsible for protecting her failed to do so.
Goldie’s Act would help protect these animals by requiring more frequent and meaningful inspections, confiscating suffering animals, and imposing monetary penalties for violations. Moreover inspectors would be required to share information with local law enforcement.
I urge Rep. Jeff Van Drew to cosponsor Goldie’s Act (H.R. 6100). Congress must ensure that the USDA is enforcing the law and end the unspeakable cruelty taking place in puppy mills.
Julie Senack
Linwood
Answers needed to end mayhem on the roads
We retired to Brigantine in 2020, since then we have experienced very aggressive drivers driving at very high rates of speed. However the past five years have been a nightmare we have experienced drivers speeding, cutting people off, not yielding, blowing the horn, giving the middle finger, and yelling obscenities, road rage and violence.
We passed numerous accidents and roadside memorials on the Black and White Horse Pikes in Absecon and Pleasantville, and along the whole stretch of the Atlantic City Expressway.
I worked for three EMS ambulance companies, two emergencies rooms, and I am a 10 year Navy medic with the USMC, and 10 years as a Coast Guard medic corpsman and volunteer firefighter, I have seen almost about everything there is to see. I drive the speed limit and people don’t like that — I get run off the road, given the finger not to mention you don’t know who has a gun and might attack you.
I must be that grumpy old man or do most people feel or experience what I am experiencing? Maybe I have become that old man who yells get off my lawn, or is the world stressed out due to Covid-19, the economy, the world pressures, jobs, relationships etc.
The police have a hard and great task these days, and they have their hands tied in so many ways. People don’t respect them, they don’t want to hear me complain about speeders or road rage calls about incidents on my street, Harbor Beach Boulevard, a 25 mph street where people do 45 mph.
Is there an answer or resolution to this problem or do we just accept and deal with it? Even communication among people has diminished due to cell phones and computers. Sometimes you are afraid to say hello to someone. I guess for now we just need to pray for God’s intervention.
I recently saw that three people were killed at the Atlantic City toll plaza in Egg Harbor — somebody’s son, daughter, and mother, father, wife now affected for life.
Alexander Carlin
Brigantine