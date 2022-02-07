Voice of the People, Feb. 7, 2022

US needs stronger dog-breeding regulation

If you or a friend is considering welcoming a puppy into your home, please consider adopting a dog from a shelter. There are so many precious dogs (and cats) who need loving homes. If not, find a responsible breeder. Pet store puppies are typically purchased from cruel breeding facilities known as puppy mills, where animals suffer with little oversight from federal regulators.

Last month, a USDA-licensed dog breeder in Iowa was forced to surrender over 500 dogs and puppies being kept in horrible conditions. Many were sick and injured and received no veterinary care, forced to live in their own waste — their only job was to produce puppies for pet stores. Even more egregious — the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) knew of these conditions. The USDA has the authority and responsibility to ensure commercially bred dogs are being provided “humane care.” Rather than protect these dogs, the agency ignores violations of law, even when dogs are dying right in front of them. Lawmakers need to do more for these vulnerable animals. A new federal bill called Goldie’s Act is named for Goldie, a golden retriever who died at this Iowa puppy mill because the agency responsible for protecting her failed to do so.