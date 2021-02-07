Voice of the People, Feb. 7, 2021

In that Christian America, few cared about race, religion or where your parents or grandparents came from. We judged others by their own conduct. We were taught to improve ourselves, not blame others when we failed.

Later, I studied American history and taught it at our local college. I learned how Christian America had been a force for good and progress since the nation’s founding.

For example, it was greed and obscene profits from cotton, not Christianity, that continued and expanded slavery in the South. It was years of struggle and sacrifice by mostly white Christians that ended it. Many were strong women, like Harriet Beecher Stowe, author of popular anti-slavery novels and plays like “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.”

Christian America set up the Underground Railroad for runaway slaves. This wrecked the slave economies in Delaware, Maryland, Kentucky and Missouri before the Civil War.

Tragically, one sentence in the opinion piece was true. After years of hateful and ignorant attacks, that Christian America is indeed “dying before our eyes.”

Seth Grossman

Atlantic City

