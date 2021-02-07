Voice of the People, Feb. 7, 2021

A false, hateful attack on American Christians
Regarding the recent commentary by Richard T. Hughes, “The ferocious last gasps of the religion of Christian America”:
The column was based on a false and hateful premise. It claimed that America embraced a “corrupted” Christianity that promoted intolerance, violence and “white, male, heterosexual dominance.” It falsely blamed the “dying” of this “Christian America” for the riot at the Capitol and threats of future violence.
These lies about “Christian America” have been in countless Hollywood and TV movies since the 1960s. They are taught as fact in most colleges and public schools — including Stockton University.
I am Jewish. However, I and most Americans born before 1960 were immersed in Christian America since childhood. I am very grateful for that.
In the multi-racial, multi-ethnic Atlantic City public schools, we all recited the Lords’ Prayer and heard Bible readings every morning. We sang “We Gather Together” in assemblies before Thanksgiving, and carols before Christmas
We were also taught the values of Christian America. That is how I learned “Love thy neighbor as thyself” and the Golden Rule of “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
In that Christian America, few cared about race, religion or where your parents or grandparents came from. We judged others by their own conduct. We were taught to improve ourselves, not blame others when we failed.
Later, I studied American history and taught it at our local college. I learned how Christian America had been a force for good and progress since the nation’s founding.
For example, it was greed and obscene profits from cotton, not Christianity, that continued and expanded slavery in the South. It was years of struggle and sacrifice by mostly white Christians that ended it. Many were strong women, like Harriet Beecher Stowe, author of popular anti-slavery novels and plays like “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.”
Christian America set up the Underground Railroad for runaway slaves. This wrecked the slave economies in Delaware, Maryland, Kentucky and Missouri before the Civil War.
Tragically, one sentence in the opinion piece was true. After years of hateful and ignorant attacks, that Christian America is indeed “dying before our eyes.”
Seth Grossman
Atlantic City
Van Drew should do right
I was saddened and afraid by the riot and violence at the Capitol. As a Jewish American, and a child of a survivor of Nazi Germany, I was especially appalled by the images of the two men that I saw wearing Nazi T-shirts; one that read “Camp Auschwitz” (reportedly with the word “staff” on the back); and the one that had the monogram “6MWE”, meaning 6 million wasn’t enough. My mother escaped from Nazi Germany in 1938 just days before Kristallnacht or the Night of Broken Glass. She will turn 93 next month and not only survived Adolph Hitler, but she already had and survived COVID very recently.
I have been in Honduras and equatorial East Africa. Central America and Africa are places in the world where sudden violent overthrows of governments occur. They do not happen here.
History will ultimately be Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s judge. What I witnessed at the Capitol was characterized by military leaders as “violence, sedition and insurrection.”
Van Drew should do the right thing, not just what he thinks is best for his political future, for children, grandchildren and my mom.
Robert Zlotnick
Northfield