Multiple administrators

inflate school taxes

I’m grateful for the coverage of the egregious separation contract with the former Upper Township school superintendent. Without the press coverage, we beleaguered taxpayers would never know of this craziness.

Much of the cost of living in New Jersey is due to high property taxes, of which funding the schools is the largest part. We will never get these taxes under control until we tackle the high cost of administration.

No matter how small, each school district has a superintendent as well as each school having a principal and a business administrator. Upper Township has three schools primary, PK-2, elementary 3-5 and middle 6-8. The high school students go to Ocean City. Total number of students in Upper Township 1,355. Each school has a principal. There is also a Cape May County superintendent of schools!

Maybe it is time to combine Upper Township schools with the Ocean City School District and not fill the position of Upper Township school superintendent.

Keep up the good work of following this and other local issues requiring investigation. This is what we need.

Suzanne Pelkaus

Marmora

Running idle vehicles

is wasteful, polluting

People in our area must be rich. They burn money by letting their vehicles sit idling. Idling is against N.J. law NJAC 7:27-15.

Dangerous emissions more than double in winter, worsening asthma and allergies from pollution. Gallons of fuel are wasted.

Stop sitting in lines and parking lots running your vehicle. Turn off the engine. It’s the law and the right thing to do.

Audrey Palumbo

Mays Landing