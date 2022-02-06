Voice of the People, Feb. 6, 2022

O.C. man’s dog objects to vaccine
The other morning as I sipped my coffee, my dog walked up to me for her usual morning pet. She placed her paw on my knee, looked up in her doggie way and said, “You know, Jim, I think you are interfering with my rights as a dog.”
I was puzzled, what was she whining about? I reviewed our recent interactions. What was different? What could have provoked this kind of doggie reprimand? Was she suggesting a “man bites dog” moment?
I asked her what was on her mind. She said she had heard a lot of people on TV complaining about the government and public health agencies insisting that people be vaccinated to protect against the COVID-19 virus. I wondered how that impacted her. She became indignant and said that she and all her doggie friends were talking and felt that they were being forced to get rabies vaccines. She said they felt it was an infringement on their rights as dogs.
I don’t mind telling you I was stunned. First that she was watching so much TV and secondly the vehemence of her argument. She went on, “Why do you insist that I get this stupid vaccine if I don’t want it?” I told her that before the advent of the rabies vaccine, many animals would become ill and infect lots of other animals. Before the vaccine, rabies was a deadly scourge and now is largely controlled, especially amongst domestic animals. She asked, “What if I don’t get the vaccine?” I told her that if infected with the disease, she would become very ill and die because her head would have to be cut off and sent it to a laboratory for analysis. She said, “I don’t believe it.” I told her she needed to follow science fact and not listen to TV and that crazy bunch of Dobermans down the street.
Jim McManus
Ocean City
Politicians, supporters have large carbon footprints
While politicians like President Joe Biden, Secretary John Kerry, President Barack Obama, Gov. Phil Murphy — or their wealthy donors like Bruce Springsteen — all own mansions that use a lot of natural gas or oil to provide heat to their huge homes, they are working to deny ordinary people the same luxuries they enjoy.
These politicians and their wealthy donors fly around in private jets or charter jetliners that use a lot of fuel and do more damage to the environment than the average SUV or panel van.
Some of these politicians own two or three large houses or mansions in two or three states, or countries, to hide from the public what they own, or how large their homes are like Gov. Murphy, who owns a mansion in Italy, where he probably pays a lot less in taxes then he would pay in New Jersey. Just another hypocrite like Al Gore, whose wife couldn’t take it anymore and left.
David Barsky
Atlantic City
Casinos should pay county its share
The casino executives’ argument that online gaming should not be counted in their revenue stream because “such revenue must be shared among technology and sports books partners” is disingenuous at best. This is called overhead. In onsite gaming, the casinos must pay wages, offer free cocktails, dole out generous comps, and pay for the upkeep of the physical space. They don’t keep all of their table and slots winnings, either.
I support Dennis Levinson’s lawsuit in support of Atlantic County’s rightful share of proceeds as agreed several years ago. Show us the money, casinos, or stop whining.
Joan Farrell
Egg Harbor Township
Remove toll barriers for safer expressway
We were all shocked and saddened by the fiery crash on the A.C. Expressway. The crash not only killed car occupants, it endangered the lives of toll workers, emergency responders and other motorists. This was not the first tragedy of its kind on the expressway. The sad part is that these toll barrier collisions are completely avoidable if the authority’s toll technology was up to date.
There is no reason to maintain the antiquated toll barrier as designed 50 years ago. This traditional toll barrier design is obsolete, and many toll road operators in the U.S. and elsewhere have removed them and converted to 100% electronic tolling, specifically to improve safety. All tolls can be collected via E-ZPass or bill-by-mail technology for those without an E-ZPass account. Neighboring states in New England successfully implemented this technology years ago. It’s time for the A.C. Expressway to join the 21st century and implement safer tolling.