Voice of the People, Feb. 6, 2022

O.C. man’s dog objects to vaccine

The other morning as I sipped my coffee, my dog walked up to me for her usual morning pet. She placed her paw on my knee, looked up in her doggie way and said, “You know, Jim, I think you are interfering with my rights as a dog.”

I was puzzled, what was she whining about? I reviewed our recent interactions. What was different? What could have provoked this kind of doggie reprimand? Was she suggesting a “man bites dog” moment?

I asked her what was on her mind. She said she had heard a lot of people on TV complaining about the government and public health agencies insisting that people be vaccinated to protect against the COVID-19 virus. I wondered how that impacted her. She became indignant and said that she and all her doggie friends were talking and felt that they were being forced to get rabies vaccines. She said they felt it was an infringement on their rights as dogs.