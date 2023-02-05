Teach teens about driving on cannabis

As of Jan. 1, Massachusetts became the first state with legal recreational cannabis to update its lessons about impaired driving for teens.

This new curriculum, courtesy of the American Automobile Association (AAA), will likely include about 50,000 young drivers each year, enrolled in an estimated 700 driving schools across the state, focusing on the dangers of driving high.

Recognizing that this will be the first generation of teenaged drivers to be licensed since cannabis became legal in New Jersey, a similar driver training program should be quickly instituted in our state as well, further informing young drivers about the dangers of driving impaired.

The guidelines require all first-time drivers younger than 18 to complete 30 hours of classroom instruction before they can receive a full, unrestricted license in Massachusetts.

The new curriculum includes a 25-minute module about cannabis use, explaining how it affects cognition, vision, reaction time, and perception of time and distance.

The NJSACOP, of which I am president, hopes New Jersey swiftly follows suit with this important requirement.

Thomas J. Dellane

New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police