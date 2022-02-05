Voice of the People, Feb. 5, 2022

Theaters should require masks and vaccination

Yesterday my wife and I went to the movies for the first time in over two years. We were totally surprised by the amount of people not wearing masks. One had to wonder how many of them were vaccinated.

I didn't see any sign on the entrance to the theater about vaccination or masks. This led me again to wonder, how long will citizens refuse to wear a mask or be vaccinated? Does that mean that those who are vaccinated will suffer the results? Does that mean that we will be victims of COVID because we did the right thing?

Their so-called freedom is forcing us to avoid many public places. Politicians and others, for political gain, fan the flame of this resistance. Whatever their ultimate purpose, the anti-vaccine people are presenting a serious threat to all of us.

Ed Kulp

Margate

Cut trash, recycling pickups, costs for Vineland residents

The huge decline in the ability of Mayor Fanucci, the Vineland City Council, Vineland Municipal Utilities and the ACUA to maintain trash and recyclable pickups on schedule is disgraceful, yet we still pay the same amount.