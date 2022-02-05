Voice of the People, Feb. 5, 2022

Theaters should require masks and vaccination
Yesterday my wife and I went to the movies for the first time in over two years. We were totally surprised by the amount of people not wearing masks. One had to wonder how many of them were vaccinated.
I didn't see any sign on the entrance to the theater about vaccination or masks. This led me again to wonder, how long will citizens refuse to wear a mask or be vaccinated? Does that mean that those who are vaccinated will suffer the results? Does that mean that we will be victims of COVID because we did the right thing?
Their so-called freedom is forcing us to avoid many public places. Politicians and others, for political gain, fan the flame of this resistance. Whatever their ultimate purpose, the anti-vaccine people are presenting a serious threat to all of us.
Ed Kulp
Margate
Cut trash, recycling pickups, costs for Vineland residents
The huge decline in the ability of Mayor Fanucci, the Vineland City Council, Vineland Municipal Utilities and the ACUA to maintain trash and recyclable pickups on schedule is disgraceful, yet we still pay the same amount.
I know COVID has made staffing a challenge, but that is no excuse for letting things slide. It seems time for a rate and service decrease. Since they cannot collect trash twice a week and recycling once a week, most of us would be fine with half as much service, and an adjustment to the rate we pay for just weekly trash and bi-weekly recycling.
Donna Pickett
Vineland
Stick to the facts about offshore wind
A recent letter discussed a Press editorial about offshore wind turbines. The letter writer stated turbines will reach 1,500 feet in the air, will result in an increase in electricity costs as it did in Europe and alluded to the recent blackouts in Texas.
The height of the average wind turbine in the United States is 280 feet. Europe recently experienced milder than normal wind speeds resulting in less generated electricity. That along with tight natural gas supplies resulted in temporary rate increases. And as to Texas, wind turbines make up a fraction of the power supply.
Most power is from natural gas on an electrical grid separate from that of the Eastern and Western United States. Widespread cold and snow last February led to freezing of the lines and loss of electricity.
I agree with the letter writer in that facts from both sides do need to be presented.
Linda Carson
Northfield