Voice of the People, Feb. 5, 2021

Lawmaker votes mislead
In all fairness it should be pointed out that the How Your Lawmakers Voted feature in the newspaper, undoubtedly supplied by the Associated Press, makes the reader believe that Congressman Van Drew voted against the proposed Democratic majority rules because he opposed “Truth in Testimony.” The proposed rules were much more than that. They include such “gender neutral” language rules (in clause 8-3 of rule XXIII) as strike ‘‘father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, first cousin, nephew, niece, husband, wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, stepfather, stepmother, stepson, stepdaughter, stepbrother, stepsister, half-brother, half-sister, grandson, or granddaughter’’ and insert ‘‘parent, child, sibling, parent’s sibling, first cousin, sibling’s child, spouse, parent in-law, child-in-law, sibling-in-law, stepparent, step child, step sibling, half-sibling, or grandchild’’ — as well as much, much more that a reasonable person might object to.
This type of reporting bias by omission is very common and of a kind that really needs to be fact checked. Anyone familiar with the history of the French Revolution knows where this is headed. Perhaps a change in the names of the days and months of the year will be the next rule to be promulgated.
Irv Cohen
Hammonton
Trump flags concerning
I watched video as insurgents first breached the steps of the Capitol, and one individual proceeded up the stairway with a President Trump flag. I noticed as the insurgents reached the top of the steps, some went to the right of the platform. I also noticed, some of those that went to the right picked up Trump flags that were already there. This concerned me. It also seemed to me that there were insurgents already standing behind the officers, before they breached the barriers.
Michele J. Davis
Egg Harbor Township
Vote challenges lawful
In this great nation, people have the right to peacefully protest for change, and that includes protesting the removal of an elected official. But what bothers me is the reason that many are currently using while calling for the resignation of those senators and congressmen that voted against the certification of the Electoral College votes. Some people are calling them traitors and want them charged with treason.
The rule permitting a member of Congress to vote against the verification of the Electoral College results has been in place since 1887 and provides another layer of checks and balances that are vital to this democracy. Just as it is the right of Americans to peacefully protest for change. And neither of these rights should be tossed aside just because someone does not like the person sitting in the oval office.
In both the 1968 election of President Nixon and the 2004 reelection of President George W. Bush, there were members of the Senate and the House of Representatives that voted against the certification of electoral votes for the presidency. So how come at that time, no one was calling for their removal from office? Other than the fact that currently many voters have a great disdain for President Trump.
So, while I agree that President Trump should be removed from office, we cannot ignore the laws of the nation, and demand the resignation of representatives solely on the basis that they exercised their right to vote against the verification of the Electoral College results. If you do not agree with a politician, do not vote for them the next time they run for office, or run against them. If you do not like a law, petition your representatives to abolish or rewrite it. Do not ignore the law just because you do not like it.
Jim Fredericks
Hammonton
Slow Margate avenue
I am fully behind the proposed road diet for Atlantic Avenue in Margate
I have almost been hit twice on Atlantic trying to cross as a driver in the outside lane did not see me or ignored the other car and pedestrians.
My son Alex was crossing a similar road in another town last year when he was hit by a car and almost died. My wife and I received a call and were asked if we had a son with dark hair because he was seriously injured when he was hit by a car. We had to call frantically local and state police to find if it was our son and where he was. We ran out of the house to fly to Florida and find him.
We finally did and the sight we saw when we entered the hospital brought us both to tears, a sight no parent, father, mother or sibling ever wants to see. Six operations later and one more to go he is doing fine.
A street setup like Margate commissioners are proposing could have most likely prevented this terrible accident. The plan as presented may cause a driver to lose two minutes on a safer street. Is two minutes more important than a child’s life or the loss of a father or mother to their children?
I am all in for this safety project and not worried about how fast I can travel on Atlantic Avene. This is a resort town. Easier and slower living. I am more concerned about the person who may become disabled, injured or left for dead.
Some may point to past history in Margate traffic accidents, but we can’t predict the future. We may help reduce the what ifs.
Jay Weintraub
Margate
Reconsider Trump support
All 50 state attorneys general and governors have certified the election in their states. State and federal courts, including the Supreme Court, have rejected claims of election fraud across the country. Congress has certified that Joe Biden won the election, in the face of an assault on the Capitol. Rep. Jeff Van Drew should know the danger faced by himself and his colleagues during the Capital riot. The mob that attacked the Capitol had been fed lies by President Trump, his enablers and a right wing press.
History will not look kindly on the president and the people who stood with him and this grievous lie. These events should make Van Drew reexamine standing with this flawed man.
I read as a young man JFK’s “Profiles in Courage.” That phrase has lived in my heart as the pinnacle of faith in the nation. To stand for what is right, in the face of fierce winds, is what we should aspire to do. Van Drew now has that chance. He should speak truth to his constituents and do the right thing.
Daniel Moses
Somers Point