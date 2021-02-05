Voice of the People, Feb. 5, 2021

In both the 1968 election of President Nixon and the 2004 reelection of President George W. Bush, there were members of the Senate and the House of Representatives that voted against the certification of electoral votes for the presidency. So how come at that time, no one was calling for their removal from office? Other than the fact that currently many voters have a great disdain for President Trump.

So, while I agree that President Trump should be removed from office, we cannot ignore the laws of the nation, and demand the resignation of representatives solely on the basis that they exercised their right to vote against the verification of the Electoral College results. If you do not agree with a politician, do not vote for them the next time they run for office, or run against them. If you do not like a law, petition your representatives to abolish or rewrite it. Do not ignore the law just because you do not like it.

Jim Fredericks

Hammonton

Slow Margate avenue

I am fully behind the proposed road diet for Atlantic Avenue in Margate

I have almost been hit twice on Atlantic trying to cross as a driver in the outside lane did not see me or ignored the other car and pedestrians.