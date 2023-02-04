Report may set up Murphy presidential run

Is Gov. Phil Murphy preparing to challenge Joe Biden on making his bid for a 2024 run for the White House? Murphy has hired a Philadelphia-based law practice at the rate of $400 an hour with an office in Cherry Hill to conduct what he calls an independent review of how he responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Murphy’s office has not provided in-depth information about what the coronavirus review will entail. Instead, they stated that it will broadly examine how well New Jersey was prepared in early 2020, look at his emergency policy decisions in the ensuing months and explore his response in nursing homes and long-term care, where more than 9,800 people have died.

Murphy spent almost three years vowing to have this follow-up report, which isn’t expected until later this year, just in time to clear the air and throw his hat in the ring.

Art Mooney

Little Egg Harbor

Better 2024 candidates than a Biden rerun

What is the Biden agenda? In sports as a youth, we learn to watch our opponent’s belly button to see where he’s going … not the eyes, head or feet. As adults we know it’s what you do that’s more important than what you say. This especially true with politicians.

Joe Biden won the presidency supposedly as a leader who would unite the country. His actions speak so loud and clear, it’s hard to hear what he says. The country is more divided than ever, but may be coming together because others, in both parties are fed up with the status and direction the country portrays.

The Jan. 6 incident is not something Americans are proud of; it is also not a rallying point on the level of Sept. 11 or Dec. 7, 1941. Biden appears to be desperate for relevance and seems not to mind misstating facts, expanding and inflaming, and even further dividing the country in his comments.

I believe he is about to announce for certain his intentions for 2024. I’ve had more than enough of him a long time ago. There are better candidates in both parties, and a couple independents as well.

Norman Mayall

Egg Harbor Township