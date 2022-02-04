Voice of the People, Feb. 4, 2022

People deserve to learn the truth. Example: Pfizer refuses to disclose the ingredients contained in their vax for up to 75 years. Why won’t they tell us? What are they afraid of? What is in their vax formula?

Maybe the vax was designed to alter our DNA and immune system to give license to the government to collect our data by implanting a microchip in our body that will allow them to control our behavior as they wish to do.

Roberto Alveroz

Vineland

End Trump-era tariff on steel, aluminum

It’s been well reported that New Jersey’s consumers and businesses continue to struggle with supply chain disruptions and historic inflation, causing job loss in many manufacturing sectors.

As president & CEO of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, I think a major culprit is the Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum — imposed by President Trump in 2018. They continue to harm the state’s economy, negatively affecting New Jersey consumers and businesses alike. Now is the time to remove these business-killing tariffs, particularly on aluminum imports, to create a sustainable supply for New Jersey.