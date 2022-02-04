Voice of the People, Feb. 4, 2022

Pandemic fiasco raises alarming suspicions
The recent “push vax” letter writer hits the nail on the head: “You can’t get unvaccinated” and a civil rights investigation should be launched against the designers of the COVID-19 fiasco, including the mainstream media (MSM), the role of government, and Big Pharma, et al.
We are being held captive in our homes, jobs, recreational pursuits, etc. by a manufactured virus that is using and abusing our civil rights to live an enjoyable, peaceful and safe life while the government is controlling us by using the MSM to keep us informed with fabricated information.
The everyday accounting updates of the virus are just one-sided statistics favoring the designers and Big Pharma, as the MSM keeps bombarding us with manufactured news. We’re being used as an experiment riding on a roller coaster of do’s/don’ts, masks off/on, dine in/out, what the next mandate will be, and the vaccinated vs. the unvaccinated, sanctioned by the American Medical Association, Big Pharma and government, while patients are dying from the collateral damage caused by the misuse of drugs, misdiagnosis and unproven treatments.
During the pandemic, truth has been suppressed, real science has been blatantly disregarded, and data misrepresented, constantly threatening democracy, health and freedoms. People all over the world are tired of all the propaganda and fear-based threats broadcast by the MSM.
People deserve to learn the truth. Example: Pfizer refuses to disclose the ingredients contained in their vax for up to 75 years. Why won’t they tell us? What are they afraid of? What is in their vax formula?
Maybe the vax was designed to alter our DNA and immune system to give license to the government to collect our data by implanting a microchip in our body that will allow them to control our behavior as they wish to do.
Roberto Alveroz
Vineland
End Trump-era tariff on steel, aluminum
It’s been well reported that New Jersey’s consumers and businesses continue to struggle with supply chain disruptions and historic inflation, causing job loss in many manufacturing sectors.
As president & CEO of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, I think a major culprit is the Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum — imposed by President Trump in 2018. They continue to harm the state’s economy, negatively affecting New Jersey consumers and businesses alike. Now is the time to remove these business-killing tariffs, particularly on aluminum imports, to create a sustainable supply for New Jersey.
These tariffs were supposed to benefit U.S. producers, but ultimately raised material costs for manufacturers and consumers. The tariffs, coupled with a shaky, pandemic-fueled supply chain, have so far caused aluminum prices to skyrocket from $1,600 to $2,800 a ton, to date.
Meanwhile, the demand for aluminum keeps increasing, especially as New Jersey is poised to undertake billions in infrastructure projects under the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure plan.
The tariffs have proven to be a serious impediment to trade. Removing them would benefit manufacturers’ access to overseas markets, ultimately stimulating New Jersey’s business sector.
To put an end to the Section 232 tariffs and reform the process for the implementation of future tariffs, Senators Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.) introduced new bipartisan legislation in October 2021. The bill requires presidentially proposed tariffs for national security purposes to be subject to review and approval by Congress before going into effect.
Such a law would help combat increased costs for consumers as well as manufacturers, and strengthen our trade relationships as New Jersey continues to rebuild.
Tom Bracken
Trenton