Voice of the People, Feb. 4, 2021

Question internet info
On either side, it seems today that we live in a “post-truth” society, where facts are contestable.
MIT says that falsehoods spread six times faster than the truth, and lies often land us in an echo chamber of perverted facts akin to a game of Telephone. As a young adult, I grew up with a crash course on detecting misinformation and disinformation on the internet. Many members of the American public, however, did not. As such, they should heed this advice:
Be wary of grammatical and spelling errors. Trustworthy organizations have proofreaders.
Google the proper nouns. A story is likely untrue if the people and places mentioned in it don’t actually exist.
Read the other side’s take on the story. They’ll usually have critiques laid out for you.
Be conscious of dates of posting. Videos from months ago get recycled again and again, presented as if they’re recent.
Research the authors. Personal bias, lack of credentials and profit-based motives run rampant on social media.
Find the government documents. If the story claims to quote a government source or document, you can usually find the official records on a publicly accessible document. If not, maybe the story isn’t as true as it appears to be.
Encourage scrutiny. Want to be wrong. Act with the burden of proof resting firmly upon your back.
And if you do none of this, if you don’t want to go through the effort to verify something, please don’t share it. Unless you are absolutely certain of something, please keep it to yourself.
Remember what we have taught our children for decades: Do not trust strangers on the internet.
Luke McSorley
Northfield
Election challenges misled
I am a Republican and resident of Cape May County. I am once again disappointed and dismayed at the blind fealty of Congressman Jeff Van Drew to President Trump. He should well know that there was no significant irregularity in the recent election in any state. This is borne out by the results of the scores of court challenges offered by Trump’s team, all of which were denied.
Van Drew should know this. He is either derelict in his duty to investigate or he is cynically supporting doubts about the election. I fear it is the latter. The greater part of his constituency is made up of good, hardworking people, Republicans and Democrats, who do not have the time or inclination to investigate such matters. They are busy trying to feed their families and keep them safe from the surging pandemic. They count on him. It is incumbent upon him to tell his constituents the truth. As Sen. Mitt Romney said, it is the duty and the burden of leadership.
I think the responsibility for the recent riot at the Capitol and the tragic loss of five lives rests with Trump and with all who perpetuated the myths and misled people to believe that their votes were not properly counted. I sadly believe this includes Van Drew for questioning the conduct of the election. The election fraud narrative is false. Even after the tragedy he supported the objection to accepting the Electoral College results.
This is not about defending against the Democratic squad or any jingoistic ramblings about the Democrats, socialism or China. This is between Van Drew and his constituents. Shame on him. He should resign.
Ted Burke
Cape May Court House