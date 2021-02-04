Voice of the People, Feb. 4, 2021

Encourage scrutiny. Want to be wrong. Act with the burden of proof resting firmly upon your back.

And if you do none of this, if you don’t want to go through the effort to verify something, please don’t share it. Unless you are absolutely certain of something, please keep it to yourself.

Remember what we have taught our children for decades: Do not trust strangers on the internet.

Luke McSorley

Northfield

Election challenges misled

I am a Republican and resident of Cape May County. I am once again disappointed and dismayed at the blind fealty of Congressman Jeff Van Drew to President Trump. He should well know that there was no significant irregularity in the recent election in any state. This is borne out by the results of the scores of court challenges offered by Trump’s team, all of which were denied.