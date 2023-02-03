Back Sera in opposing offshore wind project

Several dead whales have washed ashore on the Atlantic Coast in the last month or so.

I believe now is the time to stop any unnecessary ocean activity until an answer can be found for this unusual number of whale deaths. These large mammals that rely on sound for communication and I think may be disturbed by the sonar technology being used in surveys in this area. Military exercises have been known to cause disorientation and death among the whale populations due to loud, low frequency sonar. Scientists surmise that it is likely acoustics are having an increasingly prevalent impact on animals that rely on communication for survival.

In September 2012,19 pilot whales, a mink whale and a large Sei whale beached on the coast of Scotland close to the area where air guns were being used by ships surveying the ocean floor as a prelude to installing offshore wind farms. I find it unusual that the wind industry is allowed to have a certain amount of impact, even perhaps fatal, on marine life including whales.

I plead with lawmakers and environmentalists to step forward to protect large mammal species and all species in our waters that would be affected by any drastic change along the coast. Help the community find answers to these unreasonable deaths before the dolphin population begins their ascent back to these waters. Please join the fight and also support Mayor Vince Sera of Brigantine.

At the Dec. 7, 2022 City Council meeting, Sera expressed his personal views and opposition against the Atlantic Shores Wind Turbine Project 9 miles off the coast of Brigantine.

Sera has bravely stepped in and has noted after studying the issue for two years, “The project is too rushed and too close to our shore and could potentially have a major impact to our environment and economy. It is time for the voices of Brigantine and South Jersey to be heard. Now is the time for the community to take action.”

Roseanne Serowatka

Ocean City