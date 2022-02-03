Voice of the People, Feb. 3, 2022

People must decide what’s best for them

Enough is enough, the tax and spend Democrats are spending tax dollars again on a new witch hunt to get dirt on Donald Trump to keep him out of the election in 2022.

There have been two or more investigations into the Jan. 6 protest on the Capitol. Yet the Democrats decided to form a committee to investigate what happened. This was supposedly a bipartisan effort, but the two Republicans who were to be on the committee were rejected because of their alignment with the Trump administration.

Instead, Nancy Pelosi picked the two Republicans who hated Donald Trump and his America first agenda. They are trampling over people’s rights with their contempt of Congress charges without due process. There were hundreds of hours of videotape of what happened that day but, to my knowledge none has been shown or watched by this committee.

Remember that Pelosi, the mayor and police chief of DC were briefed by Homeland Security and the FBI weeks prior to the protest and failed to act.