Voice of the People, Feb. 3, 2022

People must decide what’s best for them
Enough is enough, the tax and spend Democrats are spending tax dollars again on a new witch hunt to get dirt on Donald Trump to keep him out of the election in 2022.
There have been two or more investigations into the Jan. 6 protest on the Capitol. Yet the Democrats decided to form a committee to investigate what happened. This was supposedly a bipartisan effort, but the two Republicans who were to be on the committee were rejected because of their alignment with the Trump administration.
Instead, Nancy Pelosi picked the two Republicans who hated Donald Trump and his America first agenda. They are trampling over people’s rights with their contempt of Congress charges without due process. There were hundreds of hours of videotape of what happened that day but, to my knowledge none has been shown or watched by this committee.
Remember that Pelosi, the mayor and police chief of DC were briefed by Homeland Security and the FBI weeks prior to the protest and failed to act.
The president and his administration have been lying to the American people about COVID, the border, his failure to keep Americans safe in their own cities, border drug cartels flooding the country and killing people with fentanyl. They don’t mention the billions of dollars already spent feeding, housing, clothing and health care for the unvaccinated 1.7 million illegals who have crossed the southern border. They don’t mention that a majority of Afghans who were let into the country should not be here.
Yet, with his unconditional mandates, we have Americans losing their jobs, the health care workers, police first responders who were hailed as heroes are now treated like lepers and should be shunned by the vaccinated?
I’m sorry, but not only is this a stain on the Biden administration, but a national disgrace and should not be tolerated.
We must push back against these policies, stop the lies, the people can decide what’s best for themselves without Big Brother mandating and interfering in our lives.
Carl Fischbach
Egg Harbor Township
Trump harms continue, yet to be understood
I think Donald Trump’s new media service is only the first of his national businesses. He will buy a book publishing company and will have at least 100,000 pages to answer the books written about him. He will thank every money contribution to his personal savings account. Loyal donors will be given the new Trump uniforms.
Please don’t clap at his speeches, as it interferes with his clapping for himself. Remember “Mexico will pay for the wall.” What will the interest be charged? To “clean out the swamp” is now a small “ocean” that needs cement to fill.